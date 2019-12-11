Ranchi Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Ranchi Assembly Elections 2019 | The Ranchi Assembly constituency goes to the polls on 12 December, with 16 other constituencies, in the third phase of the Jharkhand election.

Results in past three elections

The prestigious Ranchi seat has been held by the BJP's Chandeshwar Prasad Singh since 2005. In 2014, Singh received 95,760 and beat the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Mahua Maji, who got 35,897 votes, by a landslide.

In 2009, Singh netted 66,161 votes and comprehensively defeated Congress' Pradeep Tulsyan, who got just 39,050 votes.

In 2005, Singh saw off a challenge from the Congress' Gopal Prasad Sahu. Singh, who got 74239 votes, easily thwarted Sahu, who netted 48,119 votes.

Demography

Ranchi Assembly constituency is located in the district of the same name.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2014):

Constituency number: 63

Total electors: 3,05,969

Male: 1,64,275

Female: 1,41,694

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 48 percent

Major parties in the fray:

The BJP, which is expecting to hold on to the Ranchi seat, is fielding the incumbent MLA Singh. The Congress has decided not to field a candidate in Ranchi and instead give way to its ally the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, which will yet again be fielding Mahua Maji. Jharkhand’s apex trade body — Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) — angry with the government's "apathy" towards its cause has decided to get in on the action and field former FJCCI president Pawan Sharma.

In 2014, the BJP won 37 seats, while its ally AJSU secured a win in five Assembly seats.

Among the Opposition parties, the RJD, Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have formed an alliance for the polls under the leadership of JMM chief Hemant Soren. Soren is also the Opposition Alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP is hoping to retain power in Jharkhand following setbacks and winning fewer seats in both the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly election as compared to the 2014 polls in the two states. However, several of the NDA allies, including BJP's current Jharkhand alliance partner AJSU, have decided to contest the 2019 Assembly polls on their own. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) are also contesting the polls solo.

Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category.

According to the Election Commission, the state's population stands at 3.2 crore, of which 86 lakh are ST and 39 lakh are ST.

The state has a total number of 2,08,52,808 electors, including Service Voters. As per the electoral rolls in January 2019, there are 1.18 crore male voters, 1.08 crore female voters and 40,336 service voters.

The number of polling stations in 2014 were 24,803.

After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls since Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Lok Sabha election with a thumping majority in May.

The 82-member Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December.

