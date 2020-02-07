Ramvir Singh Bidhuri Election Result 2020 Badarpur LIVE Updates | Delhi Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Results BJP Candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri Badarpur Seat

RK Puram Assembly Election 2020: A veteran in Delhi politics, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri will contest from his stronghold of Badarpur. Bidhuri will be locked in a contest with Ram Singh Netaji of the Aam Aadmi Party and Pramod Yadav of the Congress. A tight battle between Bidhuri and Netaji is in fact a regular feature in electoral fights in Badarpur, both of whom are strong Gujjar leaders.

Bidhuri has had several political affiliations in his career, but he has maintained his stronghold in the Gujjar dominated area on the Delhi-Faridabad border. Currently in the BJP since 2012, Bidhuri was previously associated with the Congress party. Between 2000 and 2007, he was also associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). However, he began his electoral career with the Janata Dal in the early 90s.

In 1991, in his first election to the Parliament, Bidhuri lost to the BJP's Baikunth Lal Sharma from East Delhi.

However, he made a comeback in the 1993 Assembly election, winning from Badarpur on a Janata Dal ticket. But he lost to Netaji in the 1998 Assembly election as a Congress candidate. He then defeated Netaji in the 2003 Assembly election on a NCP ticket. Interestingly, Netaji contested the 2003 election as a Congress candidate.

The rivalry between Netaji and Bidhuri continued in the 2008 polls as the former defeated the latter by a margin of over 13,000 votes. While Bidhuri contested as a Congress candidate, Netaji was fielded by the BSP. In the 2013 polls, Bidhuri, as a BJP candidate, defeated Netaji by a margin of over 12,000 votes. Bidhuri, however, lost to Narayan Dutt Sharma of the AAP by over 47,000 votes in the 2015 polls.

With the BJP and AAP fielding Gujjar candidates, it would be interesting to see how much the Gujjar vote would split in the upcoming election. Moreover, the lack of basic amenities like potable water, sewer, open drains and roads are likely to take centre stage in the polls.

