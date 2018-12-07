Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 updates: Rahul Gandhi asks Congress workers to 'be vigilant after polls close today'

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE updates: Voting in the Rajasthan Assembly election has now ended.
As per a report from ABP News, the clashes that broke out in Rajasthan's Sikar district between the Congress and the RLP, occurred in Fatehpur town. Sikar district is part of the Shekhawati region.
The news agency even shared visuals of the incident, which showed police lathi charging a group of people responsible for the clash. Some of them were seen bearing injuries on their faces and heads.
Clashes broke out between workers of the Congress and Hanuman Beniwal's RLP in Sikar district. The cause of the clashes remains unclear.
According to India Today, security forces and the paramilitary immediately arrived at the scene and tamed the situation. They also ordered that everyone, including mediapersons, vacate the area.
The ruling BJP faces a large challenge in Rajasthan: Reviewing the unfulfilled promises made in its 2013 election manifesto — which drew the public to vote for the party and grant them 162 out of 200 seats in the 2013 Assembly.
One of the major misses of the current state government has been in the area of developing fast track courts for sexual harassment cases. The situation in the health sector is also not promising
The voter turnout in Rajasthan till 1 PM was recorded at 41.53 percent.
More than 20 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were reported to be faulty in Rajasthan's Pali district. Pali, which lies in southwestern Rajasthan, is the state’s largest district, and accounts for 43 Assembly seats and is crucial in the upcoming polls.
Incumbent chief minister Vasundhara Raje's constituency Jhalarapatan saw a dismal 16 percent turnout till 11 am. The numbers are lower than the state average 22 percent till 11 am. Meanwhile, Jasana village, which falls under Nohar constituency has boycotted voting. The village has 5,700 voters, and are determined to not participate in Lok Sabha polls as well.
After EVM malfunctions stalled voting in Jalore district's Ahor constituency, voters created chaos at polling booths 253 and 254.
Several EVMs in Jalore reported to be defective, cause a delay in voting at booths 253 and 254. EVMs sangs have also been reported at Chittorgarh, Bengu, Sawai Madhopur, Pushkar, and Haidarshah.
Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot cast his vote at booth number 106 in Jodhpur's Vardmam school Mahamandir. Gehlot is contesting the polls from Jodhpur's Sardarpura constituency.
He has previously served as chief minister from 1998 to 2003, and again from 2008 to 2013.
Farmers issues are most prominent in the state — including loan waivers, crop prices, and cow vigilantism — particularly in the arid Shekhawati region.
Much like neighbouring Gujarat, farmers' issues may also play a major role in the voting preferences of the rural regions. If agrarian discontent translates to anger against the ruling party, it will hamper the BJP's chances of winning. After farmers launched a protest in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, the agitation spread to Rajasthan as farmers sought, among other things, higher minimum support price and loan waivers.
Though the state government in September announced a Rs 60,000 crore farm loan waiver, which may douse some of the anger against the ruling BJP, the agrarian crisis in the state continues.
Voting in Kishangarhbas' Hanspur Kala only began at 9:40 am, when it was supposed to begin at 8 am. Faulty EVMs were reported in the polling booth and were subsequently replaced. However, the new ones stopped working as well.
A voter turnout of 6.11 percent was recorded across Rajasthan by 9 am, the Election Commission announced. Polling began at 8 am, and will conclude at 5 pm.
CNN News18 quoted state Congress chief Sachin Pilot as saying that people have been dissatisfied with the state government for five years. "The issue is about the development of Rajasthan," he said.
Pilot also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring Rajasthan. "Where was the honourable prime minister for five years?" he asked, adding that "no senior BJP leader came to Rajasthan when there were floods, droughts or suicides."
Incumbent chief minister Vasundhara Raje cast her vote in Jhalawar district's Jhalrapatan, from where she is contesting the polls.
Speaking to media, she also responded to Sharad Yadav's comment calling her "fat" and said: "I am absolutely shocked that a politician with so much experience, who has been so close to our family, would use such language. You will never hear a BJP leader using such language."
"I am insulted," she said about his comment.
After a high-decibel campaigning, Rajasthan is all set to elect a new state Assembly, voting which will take place on Friday. As many as 2,274 candidates including 187 women are in the fray for 199 out of the 200 assembly constituencies in the state.
According to election officials, polling will take place from 8 am to 5 pm on 7 December in 199 constituencies. The election in Alwar district's Ramgarh constituency has been postponed due to the death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Laxman Singh.
According to the State Election Commission, there are 4,77,89,815 voters in the state among whom, 2,28,28,018 are female and 2,49,61,560 male voters. There are 1,16,944 service voters whereas 15 NRI electors and 222 third gender electors in the state.
Counting will take place on 11 December for Rajasthan and four other states Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram, taking part in this round of Assembly elections.
Elaborate security arrangements have also been made to ensure free and fair polls in the 51,965 polling stations in the state. According to sources, at least 650 companies have been called from outside. Additionally, 134 CRPF companies, 110 BSF companies, 103 CISF companies, 42 ITBP companies, 41 SSB companies and 45 companies of the RPF have been employed to maintain decorum during polling.
Campaigning in the high-stakes 7 December Assembly elections, dubbed as the semi-final before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, ended in Rajasthan on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi making a concerted attempt on the last day to win the contest for their parties.
The contest is largely bipolar between the BJP and Congress for the 200-member Rajasthan assembly. Campaigning in both the states has been bitter with personalised attacks by leaders of various parties.
In Rajasthan, the BJP is fighting anti-incumbency to retain power though no party has been repeated after one term in the last 20 years. With the poll surveys predicting that Congress was ahead, the BJP has made persistent efforts over the last few days to shore up its prospects with Modi, the main vote getter for the BJP, addressing around 12 rallies.
On Wednesday, he made a strong attack on Congress over the issue of corruption in the wake of extradition of Christian Michel, a middleman in the controversial AgustaWestland chopper deal, stating that the British national, who has taken UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's name, will spill the beans on the deal during the UPA government's tenure.
Shah has also been holding road shows and addressing press conferences in Rajasthan. The BJP had won 163 seats in Rajasthan in 2013 elections while Congress bagged 21.
On the other side, Rahul Gandhi has been on a relentless campaign in both Rajasthan and Telangana. The party has not projected a chief ministerial candidate in both the states.
Updated Date: Dec 07, 2018 17:20 PM
Highlights
BJP workers attack farm leader Amra Ram's driver in Jalore
BJP workers attacked former All India Kishan Sabha president Amra Ram's driver outside a polling booth in Jalore district. Police have been sent to the spot to investigate.
Input by Rajendra Sharma
Breakdown of voter turnout till 1 pm
Tijari reported a 49 percent voter turnout until 1 pm, While Amer and Nohar reported 47.61 percent and 46.67 percent voting respectively. Churu recorded 41.01 percent, and Khandela recorded 35.95 percent voter turnout till 1 pm.
How much do you know about Rajasthan? Take our quiz and find out!
Take this quiz to check how well aware you are with the state and its political history.
The contest is largely bipolar between the BJP and Congress for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly. The campaigning process has been bitter with personalised attacks by leaders of various parties.
59.7% voting recorded till 3 pm
The voter turnout in Rajasthan until 3 pm was recorded at 59.7%. Polling in the state started off slowly, with only 6.11% of the electorate voting until 11 am.
Input by Sangeeta Sharma
Man dies of heart attack while waiting to vote in Bikaner
A teacher, Aidaan Chaudhary, suffered a fatal heart attack while standing in the line to cast his vote in Tejpura village in Bikaner'a Kolayat district
Input by LK Chhajer
Police resort to lathicharge to tame clashes in Sikar's Fatehpur
BJP promises 50 lakh private jobs, women's safety in manifesto
Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Prakash Javadekar and Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje revealed the BJP's manifesto for Rajasthan on 27 November. Raje while addressing the media made promises on the education of girls and empowerment of farmers.
The party also promised 50 lakh jobs in the private sector in the next five years in Rajasthan, whereas 30,000 jobs will be given in the government sector every year. Raje also said up to Rs 5,000 per month will be given as unemployment allowance to eligible youths above the age of 21 years.
The saffron party in the manifesto also promised to spend Rs 6,060 crore to address the problem of water shortage in Jawai dam. The BJP will also try to bring Arabian Sea water to Sanchore and Jalore to create an inland port, Raje said.
Click here to read more about the BJP's 2018 poll promises in Rajasthan.
Congress poll promises include free education to women, jobs for youth
The Congress, in its manifesto released on 19 November, promised to waive Rajasthan farmers' loans within 10 days of coming to power. The Opposition party has also promised pension for farmers in the state, and has announced that a separate board will be set up for administering 'gau char (cow grazing)' land in the state.
The party promised quality health services to citizens, availability of wheat to BPL families at Rs 1 per kilogram, easy monetary loans to youths and no fare in state-run buses for candidates travelling to appear in competitive exams.
It also announced to expedite work on rail connectivity in Dungarpur, Banswara and Tonk districts by working on Ajmer-Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Dungarpur-Banswara-Ratlam railway line projects.
Click here to read more about the Congress 2018 poll promises in Rajasthan.
Former Union minister Subhash Maharia casts vote
Flashing his freshly inked finger on Twitter, former Union minister Subhash Maharia cast his vote for the Rajasthan Assembly polls.
"Today, I voted in the General Assembly elections. I urge the people of the state to cast their vote and select a government which will contribute to the progress of the state, and also protect the interests of the people," he tweeted.
Over 20 faulty EVMs reported in Pali
More than 20 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were reported to be faulty in Rajasthan's Pali district. Pali, which lies in southwestern Rajasthan, is the state’s largest district, and accounts for 43 Assembly seats and is crucial in the ongoing polls.
Input by Sangeeta Sharma
First-time women voters demand better education facilities in Baseri
First-time voters from Sarmathura village in Baseri Assembly constituency in Dholpur district, demand that the state builds a government college for girls. They said there aren't enough facilities for women's education in the area.
Rajasthan has at least 20.29 lakh first-time voters, approximately 4.18 percent of the total 4.7 crore electorate in the state.
Input by Madhav/101Reporters
Jodhpur's erstwhile royal Gaj Singh and his wife cast votes in Sardarpura
Jasana village in Nohar constituency boycott polls over lack of police action in a murder case
Jasana village, which falls under Nohar constituency has boycotted voting. The village has 5,700 voters, but no one has come out to vote. The villagers are displeased over no arrest in the murder of villager Pawan Kumar six months ago. The villagers are determined to not participate in Lok Sabha polls also.
Raje, who is the BJP's chief ministerial candidate, is fighting against veteran BJP leader Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh in Jhalrapatan, the constituency she has represented since 2003. Manvendra Singh had joined Congress just before the election, making the fight tougher for Raje this time. She had won 63 per cent of the votes cast in 2013, winning the seat by a margin of 60,896.
Jhalarapatan is part of the Jhalwar district, which also includes Dag, a SC reserved seat, which saw 15.79 percent turnout, Manohar Thana (14 percent) and Khanpura (21.43 percent).
Input by Sangeeta Sharma/101Reporters
Alwar record 23.5% polling till 11 am; Alwar Rural highest in district at 25%
Alwar district recorded 23.5 percent voting till 11 am. Tijara and Alwar Rural recorded highest in the district at 25 percent each, followed by Kathumar at and Thana Gaji at 24 percent each, Beherod and Mundawar at 23 percent. Bansur and Alwar City both recorded voting at 22 percent.
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
20% voting recorded in Bikaner district till 11 am
Latest reports have put the polling percentage at 20 percent in Bikaner district. The district includes seven Assembly constituencies Bikaner East, Bikaner West, Khajuwala (SC reserved seat), Kolayat, Lunkaransar, Dungargarh and Nokha. Poonam Kanwar Bhati, daughter-in-law of BJP leader and seven-time legislator Devi Singh Bhat is contesting from Kolayat assembly constituency.
Input by LK Chhajer/101Reporter
Water supply, electricity our main demands, say voters
Women of Samanpura village complain about lack of water and electricity in their village.
Input by Madhav/101Reporters
EVM snags stall polling in Jalore's Ahor, voters retaliate
After EVM malfunctions stalled voting in alore district's Ahor constituency, voters created chaos at polling booths 253 and 254.
Bharatpur locals boycott elections, cite lack of basic amenities
Villagers in Bharatpur are boycotting the elections at Weir Vidhan Sabha, citing lack of basic facilities like electricity, water, and road connectivity. People from Ataripura at Baroli Panchayat boycotted the polls as well.
Input by Rajendra Sharma
Tussle in Bikaner's Kolayat threatens to stall polling
Two groups got into a fight in Jagaasar village in Bikaner's Kolayat, and also reportedly set a car on fire in the process. However, the incident did not impact polling.
The police reached the spot and took control of the situation.
Input by Sangeeta Sharma
Faulty EVMs reported in Nadbai
An EVM defect was reported at booth number 4 of a polling station in Bharatpur's Nadbai. Voting has also been stalled at booths 154, 119, 120, and 240.
Input by Rajendra Sharma
Girija Vyas casts vote, to contest in Udaipur against Gulab Chand Kataria
Girija Vyas, a Congress candidate from Udaipur, cast her vote for the Rajasthan Assembly Election on Friday. She is fighting against BJP's Gulab Chand Kataria, the incumbent home minister in the Rajasthan government.
Vyas had defeated Kataria in the 1985 polls by 512 votes.
Input by Madhav
Input by Sangeeta Sharma
Input by Sangeeta Sharma
Input by Rajendra Sharma
Input by Ram Gopal
Faulty EVM reported in Jodhpur
An Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling station at Jodhpur's Kamla Nagar blind school was found to be defective.
Input by Sangeeta Sharma
Muslim votebank can impact polls in Tonk
Muslims constitute 9.07 percent of the population, and hold particular power to alter the vote share in Tonk. It has been suggested that to appease the Muslims in Tonk, the BJP has fielded its only Muslim candidate Yoonus Khan.
Khan, who is the state transport minister, has been fielded from Tonk constituency, where state Congress president Sachin Pilot is contesting. He replaced the sitting MLA Ajit Singh Mehta, who figured in an earlier list.
Meanwhile, Congress has given tickets to 15 Muslim candidates.
'Come celebrate democracy, come vote', says Vasundhara Raje
Rajasthan's incumbent chief minister Vasundhara Raje took to Twitter to encourage citizens to vote. "Every citizen of the state is a key pillar of democracy, and the Constitution has given you the right to vote to choose your government. Therefore, your moral duty is to exercise franchise and motivate others to do the same. Come celebrate democracy, come vote," she tweeted.
More male voters than female voters in Rajasthan
There are 4,77,89,815 voters in the state among whom, 2,28,28,018 are female and 2,49,61,560 male voters. There are 1,16,944 service voters whereas 15 NRI electors and 222 third gender electors in the state.
Sachin Pilot urges citizens to exercise franchise
Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) president Sachin Pilot, who is also contesting the polls from Tonk constituency, took to Twitter to encourage citizens to turn out in large numbers for the polls.
"The fate of the next five years is in your hands," he said.
16:52 (IST)
People in Bikaner demand extension in voting time
People standing in queues for several hours in Bikaner, due to faulty EVMs, are demanding an extension in voting time. People in Sardarpura and Jodhpur have made similar demands.
Input by LK Chhajer/101Reporters
16:32 (IST)
Be vigilant after polls close today: Rahul Gandhi tells Congress workers
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that in Madhya Pradesh, "EVM's behaved strangely after polling."
"In Modi’s India, the EVMs have mysterious powers," he said sarcastically.
16:21 (IST)
16:11 (IST)
BJP workers attack farm leader Amra Ram's driver in Jalore
BJP workers attacked former All India Kishan Sabha president Amra Ram's driver outside a polling booth in Jalore district. Police have been sent to the spot to investigate.
Input by Rajendra Sharma
16:01 (IST)
Visuals: Voters show their identity cards as they wait to cast their vote for the state Assembly elections in Bikaner
Image source: PTI
15:55 (IST)
Rajasthan DGP OP Galhotra casts vote
As per a tweet from the Rajasthan police, Rajasthan DGP, OP Galhotra, cast his vote at a polling station at the Poddar School for deaf and dumb in Jaipur. The tweet also encourages citizens to go out and vote.
15:45 (IST)
15:41 (IST)
How much do you know about Rajasthan? Take our quiz and find out!
Take this quiz to check how well aware you are with the state and its political history.
The contest is largely bipolar between the BJP and Congress for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly. The campaigning process has been bitter with personalised attacks by leaders of various parties.
15:34 (IST)
Input by Sangeeta Sharma
15:06 (IST)
Visuals: Clashes break out in Sikri district's Fatehpur, voting stalled for 30 minutes
15:04 (IST)
FACTS: 20.29 lakh voters to exercise franchise in Rajasthan for first time
Rajasthan reportedly has at least 20.29 lakh first-time voters, approximately 4.18 percent of the total 4.7 crore electorate in the state.
According to a DNA report, this figure is 21 percent higher than the 2013 polls, where 16.5 lakh people exercised their franchise for the first time. This, in turn, is an increase of 9.8 lakh compared to the 2008 polls, when 6.71 lakh first-timers in the age group of 18-19 exercised their franchise.
14:56 (IST)
Man dies of heart attack while waiting to vote in Bikaner
A teacher, Aidaan Chaudhary, suffered a fatal heart attack while standing in the line to cast his vote in Tejpura village in Bikaner'a Kolayat district
Input by LK Chhajer
14:54 (IST)
14:46 (IST)
BJP promises 50 lakh private jobs, women's safety in manifesto
Union ministers Arun Jaitley, Prakash Javadekar and Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje revealed the BJP's manifesto for Rajasthan on 27 November. Raje while addressing the media made promises on the education of girls and empowerment of farmers.
The party also promised 50 lakh jobs in the private sector in the next five years in Rajasthan, whereas 30,000 jobs will be given in the government sector every year. Raje also said up to Rs 5,000 per month will be given as unemployment allowance to eligible youths above the age of 21 years.
The saffron party in the manifesto also promised to spend Rs 6,060 crore to address the problem of water shortage in Jawai dam. The BJP will also try to bring Arabian Sea water to Sanchore and Jalore to create an inland port, Raje said.
Click here to read more about the BJP's 2018 poll promises in Rajasthan.
14:39 (IST)
Visuals: Polling made accessible to differently-abled and senior citizens
14:36 (IST)
Video of men getting beat up in front of Congress' Shakuntala Rawat goes viral
A video featuring three young men being beaten at Gunta Shahpur village of Alwar district went viral as polling was underway in Rajasthan. The three men can be seen being slapped by the police officials in front of Congress candidate Shakuntala Rawat.
Rawat had alleged that the three men were from outside the village and that he felt they could create a nuisance. The three men have been sent to Harsaur police station.
ASP Rajendra Singh, after receiving information about the case, ordered an investigation into the matter. Police officials have been removed from the duty from the area.
Input by Rajendra Sharma
14:24 (IST)
14:15 (IST)
Congress poll promises include free education to women, jobs for youth
The Congress, in its manifesto released on 19 November, promised to waive Rajasthan farmers' loans within 10 days of coming to power. The Opposition party has also promised pension for farmers in the state, and has announced that a separate board will be set up for administering 'gau char (cow grazing)' land in the state.
The party promised quality health services to citizens, availability of wheat to BPL families at Rs 1 per kilogram, easy monetary loans to youths and no fare in state-run buses for candidates travelling to appear in competitive exams.
It also announced to expedite work on rail connectivity in Dungarpur, Banswara and Tonk districts by working on Ajmer-Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Dungarpur-Banswara-Ratlam railway line projects.
Click here to read more about the Congress 2018 poll promises in Rajasthan.
14:02 (IST)
RECAP: Hanuman Beniwal's RLP shakes up electoral contest
Former BJP leader Hanuman Beniwal has shaken the corridors of power in the Rajasthan after forming the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on 29 October.
If Beniwal is to be believed, his new outfit is an alternative to both the “corrupt” BJP and the Congress in the state. In an interview with Firstpost, he said that he is confident of RLP's victory in about 130 of 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan.
Click here to read more about what Beniwal had to say about his plan for Rajasthan
13:56 (IST)
Visuals: Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Saini casts vote
13:43 (IST)
A look at the BJP's 2013 promises that remain unfulfilled
The ruling BJP faces a large challenge in Rajasthan: Reviewing the unfulfilled promises made in its 2013 election manifesto — which drew the public to vote for the party and grant them 162 out of 200 seats in the 2013 Assembly.
One of the major misses of the current state government has been in the area of developing fast track courts for sexual harassment cases. The situation in the health sector is also not promising
Click here to read more about the BJP's unfulfilled promises that can impact the ongoing polls.
13:29 (IST)
13:27 (IST)
Former Union minister Subhash Maharia casts vote
Flashing his freshly inked finger on Twitter, former Union minister Subhash Maharia cast his vote for the Rajasthan Assembly polls.
"Today, I voted in the General Assembly elections. I urge the people of the state to cast their vote and select a government which will contribute to the progress of the state, and also protect the interests of the people," he tweeted.
13:24 (IST)
Input by Sangeeta Sharma
13:18 (IST)
Visuals: 105-year-old woman casts vote in Kishanpura, Jaipur
13:09 (IST)
Rajya Sbaha MP Om Prakash Mathur casts vote in Pali
13:03 (IST)
First-time women voters demand better education facilities in Baseri
First-time voters from Sarmathura village in Baseri Assembly constituency in Dholpur district, demand that the state builds a government college for girls. They said there aren't enough facilities for women's education in the area.
Rajasthan has at least 20.29 lakh first-time voters, approximately 4.18 percent of the total 4.7 crore electorate in the state.
Input by Madhav/101Reporters
12:50 (IST)
Senior citizen's family complain lack of wheel chairs at polling booth in Jaipur
12:48 (IST)
Age no bar for 97-year-old Nagender Singh Chouhan and his 85-year-old wife Yuvraj Kuwar
12:48 (IST)
Age no bar for 97-year-old Nagender Singh Chouhan and his 85-year-old wife Yuvraj Kuwar
12:46 (IST)
Jodhpur's erstwhile royal Gaj Singh and his wife cast votes in Sardarpura
12:44 (IST)
Congress leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh casts his vote in Alwar
12:38 (IST)
12:15 (IST)
Input by Sangeeta Sharma/101Reporters
12:10 (IST)
Input by Rajendra Sharma/101Reporters
12:06 (IST)
FACTS: Rajasthan has 4.36 lakh differently-abled voters
According to reports, there are 4.36 lakh differently-abled voters in the state. Out of total 4.74 electors, and special arrangements for their convenience have been made at the polling booths.
11:55 (IST)
Union Minister of State for Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal outside a polling booth in Kismi Desar
11:46 (IST)
11:41 (IST)
Input by LK Chhajer/101Reporter
11:36 (IST)
Vasundhara Raje asks Rajasthan to vote in large numbers
11:34 (IST)
Water supply, electricity our main demands, say voters
Women of Samanpura village complain about lack of water and electricity in their village.
Input by Madhav/101Reporters
11:16 (IST)
Rajasthan sees 187 women candidates, highest in state's history
A total of 187 women candidates, including 50 from the BJP and the Congress, will be contesting the Rajasthan assembly elections, the highest number in the last 10 years.
However, an analysis of the final list of candidates shows that the state failed to nominate even a single woman candidate in at least 83 Assembly constituencies. The ratio of women candidates to total candidates since the first Rajasthan Assembly election in 1952, the number of women candidates contesting the election has been increasing, though marginally (it was seven percent in 2008 and 7.9 percent in 2013 and 8.3 percent in 2016).
At this rate, it would take another 90 years to reach 20 percent and 315 years to reach a stage where the number of women candidates is equal to that of men.
Click here to read the full story.
11:05 (IST)
11:01 (IST)
Input by Rajendra Sharma
10:54 (IST)
Input by Sangeeta Sharma
10:49 (IST)
Input by Rajendra Sharma
10:43 (IST)
Visuals: Faulty EVMs reported across state, election officials working to solve issue
10:41 (IST)
Visuals: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat casts vote with his family
Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Jodhpur MP, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat showed off his inked finger after casting his vote for the Rajasthan Assembly polls. His family accompanied him.
10:37 (IST)
Input by Madhav
10:30 (IST)
