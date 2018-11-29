Rajasthan polls: Loan waiver and pension for farmers, unemployment allowance for youth, Congress dolls out sops in manifesto

The Congress on Thursday released its manifesto for the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha polls, slated to be held on 7 December, and promised free education to women as well as jobs to youth, among other promises. Approximately 400 announcements were included in the document, reports said.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) president Sachin Pilot, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, chairman of the manifesto committee Harish Chaudhary and other senior party leaders released the manifesto.

Speaking at the launch event, Pilot said that the manifesto was prepared after taking into consideration around two lakh suggestions from the public through various mediums and platforms.

Pilot reiterated the Congress' promise to waive the loans of farmers if voted to power, an announcement that party president Rahul Gandhi had first made during an election meeting in Jaisalmer's Pokhran constituency on Monday.

"Within ten days of government formation, Congress will waive farmers' loan in the state," Rahul had said, adding that he does not make false promises. "Whatever I say, I do. We will do what we are saying from this stage," he said.

Gandhi's comments had garnered sharp criticism from Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who on Tuesday said that the Congress is resorting to such slogans as it knows it is not going to come to power.

Apart from the promises to waive farmers' loans, the Congress has also promised pension for farmers in the state, and has announced that a separate board will be set up for administering 'gau char (grazing)' land in the state.

Additionally, Pilot also drew attention to the increasing debt in the state. "Five years ago when Vasundhara Raje took over as the chief minister of Rajasthan, the debt was Rs 1.4 lakh crore and today it is Rs 3.3 lakh crore," Hindustan Times quoted Pilot as saying. He added that the party's "big focus is on social sector schemes and also how to enhance the government's revenue".

Other key promises made by the Opposition outfit in the Rajasthan manifesto include a monthly allowance of Rs 3,500 to unemployed youths in the state, and free education for women. The party has also promised that it will work towards removing farmer equipment from the ambit of GST.

The party has also promised to bring legislation for the protection of journalists in the state. It also promised to form a committee for time-bound implementation of the manifesto.

The Congress manifesto comes days after the ruling BJP released its manifesto, or 'Gaurav Sankalp Patra', on Tuesday. The BJP claimed that the party's work in the last five years has been better than the work done by other governments in the past 75 years.

With inputs from PTI