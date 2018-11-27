Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha polls: BJP manifesto promises unemployment allowance, 50 lakh private jobs; women's safety paramount

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan released its manifesto or 'Gaurav Sankalp' on Tuesday, claiming that the work done in the past five years has been better than the work done in the past 75 years. The manifesto was unveiled by Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Prakash Javadekar and Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje in the presence of BJP leaders and workers in Jaipur.

Raje while addressing the media made promises on the education of girls and empowerment of farmers.

The BJP government in the state met 630 of the 665 promises made in the 2013 Rajasthan manifesto, Raje said prior to releasing the manifesto. "The overall completion is 95 percent," she said.

The chief minister also highlighted several points of the 2018 manifesto. She promised that 50 lakh jobs will be created in the private sector in the next five years in Rajasthan, whereas 30,000 jobs will be given in the government sector every year. Raje also said up to Rs 5,000 per month will be given as unemployment allowance to eligible youths above the age of 21 years.

She also promised that a bench of debt relief commission will be created in every division for connecting villages with the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project. A Yoga Bhawan in every district was also promised by the chief minister.

She stated that the focus of the party is on women's safety, claiming that schemes have been introduced to benefit women of all ages. She also emphasised on the fact that women have been made a part of panchayats.

"To strengthen the education of girls, we will provide meals, health checkups, education and laptops. Upon completing school, they will get Rs 50,000 in their bank account," said Raje. "For the safety of girls and women, we have passed a very strict law on sexual harassment and rape. Recently, our government at the Centre made rape for minors punishable with capital punishment (hanging)."

Regarding farmer loans, she claimed that loans worth Rs 50,000 have been waived off.

Jaitley while releasing the manifesto, said that the manifesto envisages the route to the future. The Union finance minister said that during the time that the BJP has been in power, the party has pulled the state out of the BIMARU state category. 'R' stood for Rajasthan in BIMARU.

While addressing the media, he praised BJP, claiming that growth is visible "in every corner of Rajasthan". "When there is development and a state rises on various accounts, it is not just a mere number or statistic. It is an indicator of how a state is growing with time," said Jaitley.

Like Raje, the Union finance minister spoke about the development in the state in the past five years. "Highways, airports, ports and other infrastructure projects have been a priority of our government, the work of which can be seen by all. People across the country and here in Rajasthan have seen the difference in infrastructure development done in the past few years," he said. "Today, electricity has reached every village and soon will reach every home."

He also spoke about the work done in rural areas, especially in sanitation.

"Rural sanitation has been a top priority of the government," the Union minister said.

Jaitley, while listing the achievements states that the party was the one to introduce pension for the armed forces after 40 years. He also claimed that GST has been beneficial for the states. "GST has been beneficial for states. They get 50 percent from SGST and a further 21 percent from the CGST. Above this, the funds the states receive for Central schemes and projects are separate," he said.

The Congress, on the other hand, is likely to release its election manifesto on Wednesday. Polling in the state will take place on 7 December and results will be announced on 11 December.