Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Political leaders across party lines wish Congress president on Twitter

Congress president Rahul Gandhi turned 48 on Tuesday, and a series of political leaders wished him the day's greetings on social media. Here are a selection of the best wishes celebrating Rahul's 48th birthday:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi "prayed for a long and healthy life" for Rahul.

Birthday greetings to Congress President Shri @RahulGandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2018

Punjab's Amarinder Singh, one of only two Congress chief ministers in the country, paid his tributes to his party's national president.

Dear Rahul wish you a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you with a long, healthy, happy and prosperous life. And may you continue to lead @INCIndia through many more successes. My best wishes and blessings are with you today, and always! @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/DCqR0M00gj — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 19, 2018

The other state with a Congress-led government is Karnataka. And though the chief minister is from ally Janata Dal (Secular), the CMO's official handle tweeted out birthday wishes for Rahul.

A series of leaders from the political Opposition also wished Rahul, and these tweets must acquire particular significance given the national anti-BJP coalition the Congress is keen on building.

Happy birthday @RahulGandhi , President - Indian National Congress ! I wish you many more years of service to the nation. #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 19, 2018

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @RahulGandhi Ji. You have exhibited remarkable vision and exemplary leadership. On your birthday, I wish you peace, good health, success and happiness. Congratulations and #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 19, 2018

Wishing you a very happy birthday, @RahulGandhi — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 19, 2018

From Kashmir, leaders of both parties — Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP and Omar Abdullah of the National Conference — wished Rahul.

Warm birthday wishes to @RahulGandhi. Wishing him good health, success & happiness. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 19, 2018

Here’s wishing @RahulGandhi a very happy 48th birthday. May the almighty bless you with good health, much success & many more years in the service of the nation. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 19, 2018

Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor, who allied with Congress to nearly pull off a famous victory in Gujarat Assembly election last year, paid rich tributes to the Congress president.

Dear @RahulGandhi Ji, you have exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, and exemplary leadership. I wish you peace, good health, and happiness. Congratulations and happy birthday!#HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/PrmMtKDv0P — Alpesh Thakor (@AlpeshThakor_) June 19, 2018

कोंग्रेस पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष,ईमानदारी और स्वमान के साथ आगे बढ़ने की प्रेरणा देने वाले आदरणीय @RahulGandhi जी को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ आपका जीवन ख़ुशी से भरा हो और देश की सेवा में आपका जीवन समर्पित रहे एसी आशा Best of luck — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) June 19, 2018

In fact, even chief ministers of BJP-ruled states weren't to be left too far behind.