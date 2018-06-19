Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Political leaders across party lines wish Congress president on Twitter

Congress president Rahul Gandhi turned 48 on Tuesday, and a series of political leaders wished him the day's greetings on social media. Here are a selection of the best wishes celebrating Rahul's 48th birthday:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi "prayed for a long and healthy life" for Rahul.
Birthday greetings to Congress President Shri @RahulGandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2018
Punjab's Amarinder Singh, one of only two Congress chief ministers in the country, paid his tributes to his party's national president.
Dear Rahul wish you a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you with a long, healthy, happy and prosperous life. And may you continue to lead @INCIndia through many more successes. My best wishes and blessings are with you today, and always! @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/DCqR0M00gj — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 19, 2018
The other state with a Congress-led government is Karnataka. And though the chief minister is from ally Janata Dal (Secular), the CMO's official handle tweeted out birthday wishes for Rahul.
Warm wishes and Happy Birthday to @INCIndia President @RahulGandhi .#HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi
— CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) June 19, 2018
A series of leaders from the political Opposition also wished Rahul, and these tweets must acquire particular significance given the national anti-BJP coalition the Congress is keen on building.
Happy birthday @RahulGandhi , President - Indian National Congress ! I wish you many more years of service to the nation. #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 19, 2018
Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @RahulGandhi Ji. You have exhibited remarkable vision and exemplary leadership. On your birthday, I wish you peace, good health, success and happiness. Congratulations and #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi
— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 19, 2018
Wishing you a very happy birthday, @RahulGandhi — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 19, 2018
From Kashmir, leaders of both parties — Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP and Omar Abdullah of the National Conference — wished Rahul.
Warm birthday wishes to @RahulGandhi. Wishing him good health, success & happiness.
— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 19, 2018
Here’s wishing @RahulGandhi a very happy 48th birthday. May the almighty bless you with good health, much success & many more years in the service of the nation. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 19, 2018
Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor, who allied with Congress to nearly pull off a famous victory in Gujarat Assembly election last year, paid rich tributes to the Congress president.
Dear @RahulGandhi Ji, you have exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, and exemplary leadership. I wish you peace, good health, and happiness. Congratulations and happy birthday!#HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/PrmMtKDv0P
— Alpesh Thakor (@AlpeshThakor_) June 19, 2018
कोंग्रेस पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष,ईमानदारी और स्वमान के साथ आगे बढ़ने की प्रेरणा देने वाले आदरणीय @RahulGandhi जी को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ आपका जीवन ख़ुशी से भरा हो और देश की सेवा में आपका जीवन समर्पित रहे एसी आशा Best of luck — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) June 19, 2018
In fact, even chief ministers of BJP-ruled states weren't to be left too far behind.
लोकसभा सांसद व @INCIndia के अध्यक्ष @RahulGandhi जी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं
— Dr Raman Singh (@drramansingh) June 19, 2018
Birthday greetings to @INCIndia President @RahulGandhi. — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 19, 2018
