Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Political leaders across party lines wish Congress president on Twitter

Politics FP Staff Jun 19, 2018 10:42:07 IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi turned 48 on Tuesday, and a series of political leaders wished him the day's greetings on social media. Here are a selection of the best wishes celebrating Rahul's 48th birthday:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi "prayed for a long and healthy life" for Rahul.

Punjab's Amarinder Singh, one of only two Congress chief ministers in the country, paid his tributes to his party's national president.

The other state with a Congress-led government is Karnataka. And though the chief minister is from ally Janata Dal (Secular), the CMO's official handle tweeted out birthday wishes for Rahul.

A series of leaders from the political Opposition also wished Rahul, and these tweets must acquire particular significance given the national anti-BJP coalition the Congress is keen on building.

From Kashmir, leaders of both parties — Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP and Omar Abdullah of the National Conference — wished Rahul.

Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor, who allied with Congress to nearly pull off a famous victory in Gujarat Assembly election last year, paid rich tributes to the Congress president.

In fact, even chief ministers of BJP-ruled states weren't to be left too far behind.


Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 10:42 AM

