Rahul Gandhi to begin 3-day visit to Wayanad today; Congress chief's 'packed schedule' includes meetings with citizens, party workers

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is slated to visit his Parliamentary constituency Wayanad on Friday afternoon. This will be Rahul's first visit after he won the seat in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

He will stay in his constituency till Sunday during which he will meet party workers and citizens. "I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens and Congress Party workers. It's a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next 3 days," he tweeted.

I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens & Congress Party workers. It’s a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next 3 days. pic.twitter.com/1r71RsgI9X — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 7, 2019

Rahul had on 24 May expressed gratitude to the people of Wayanad for choosing him as their representative in the Lok Sabha. On 31 May, Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting him to order an inquiry into the 'suicide' of a debt-ridden farmer from Wayanad. Rahul also urged him to extend financial support to the family of the deceased.

Rahul, who netted 7,05,034 votes in Wayanad, won by 4,31,063 votes against his nearest rival Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s PP Suneer in the constituency. However, the Congress President lost his family stronghold Amethi parliamentary constituency by BJP leader Smriti Irani.

