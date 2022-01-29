Punjab elections: Congress's Navjot Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East

Punjab will go to assembly polls on 20 February and the counting of votes will take place on 10 March

Amritsar: Punjab Congress chief and party's candidate from Amritsar East, Navjot Singh Sidhu today filed his nomination for the state Assembly elections.

In a tweet on Friday, the Congress leader had said, "Will file my nomination paper's tomorrow at 11:15."

Sidhu is a sitting MLA from the Amritsar East seat.

Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded former Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia against him in Amritsar East.

Punjab will go to assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

