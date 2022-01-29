Punjab elections: Congress's Navjot Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East
Punjab will go to assembly polls on 20 February and the counting of votes will take place on 10 March
Amritsar: Punjab Congress chief and party's candidate from Amritsar East, Navjot Singh Sidhu today filed his nomination for the state Assembly elections.
In a tweet on Friday, the Congress leader had said, "Will file my nomination paper's tomorrow at 11:15."
Sidhu is a sitting MLA from the Amritsar East seat.
Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded former Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia against him in Amritsar East.
Punjab will go to assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Punjab polls: Imran requested me to induct 'old friend' Sidhu in Cabinet, claims Amarinder
Singh said he removed Navjot Singh Sidhu from the Cabinet because he was incompetent, incapable and totally useless
Punjab polls: SAD fields Majithia against Sidhu in Amritsar East, Parkash Badal from Lambi
Sukhbir Badal also announced the candidature of his 94-year-old father and five-time Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi assembly seat from where the SAD patriarch is the sitting legislator
Navjot Singh Sidhu dubs Arvind Kejriwal as 'migratory bird', accuses of making fake promises
Sidhu claimed Kejriwal had no roadmap for Punjab and he wanted to run the state with remote control from Delhi