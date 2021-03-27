Puducherry Assembly elections 2021, Mahe constituency profile: Independent candidate V Ramchandran won seat in 2016

A bastion of former minister and six-time MLA E Valasaraj, Mahe was the only constituency in the UT to elect an Independent candidate in the 2016 Assembly elections.

Mahe is constituency number 29 of the Union Territory of Puducherry. A stronghold of former minister and six-time MLA E Valasaraj, Mahe was the only constituency to elect an Independent candidate in the 2016 Assembly elections.

As per the Mahe district website, the district has a literacy rate of 98.35 percent and a sex ratio of 1,184. The entire Mahe region comprises a single Assembly constituency.

Electors and turnout in 2016 election

As per the Election Commission's data, there were 30,181 registered electors (13,597 men and 16,584 women) from the constituency for the 2016 Assembly election. The voter turnout in the election was 77.83 percent.

Winners of previous elections

In 2006, Congress' E Valsaraj had defeated CPM's T Ashok Kumar by a margin of 1,947 votes. In 2011, Valsaraj, with 13,297 votes, trounced CPM's TK Gangadharan, who polled 7,193 votes. In the 201 Assembly election, LDF backed-Independent candidate Dr V Ramachandran won the seat by polling 2,139 votes more than Valsaraj.

Puducherry will vote in a single-phase election on 6 April while counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

The Puducherry Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) has a total number of 30 seats, of which five are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.