Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says decision not to field her from Varanasi was taken by Congress' 'collective leadership'

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress' general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, said in an exclusive interview to News18 India that the party's "collective leadership" took the decision not to field her from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Priyanka further said in the interview, "I have a major responsibility here. Many candidates want me to campaign for them in their constituencies, and I cannot disappoint them."

Reacting to the recent interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted by actor Akshay Kumar, she said, "I found the prime minster's interview rather strange. At a time when the youth lack employment opportunities, the farmers are distressed and women are facing several problems, ways of eating a mango are being discussed."

Modi, in the "non-political" interview, spoke about a range of topics, including his aspirations during childhood, relations with Opposition leaders and his working style.

Priyanka, on being asked about her prediction for the Lok Sabha polls based on the turnout till now, said, "My estimation is that the BJP has fallen behind, and it has had to suffer a lot of damage. The Congress party will be ahead."

On the possibility of Rahul Gandhi becoming the prime minister, the Congress leader said, "I wish happiness and success for my brother, and I hope that whatever task he takes up, he fulfills it. I have no desire for a post, and neither does my brother."

Earlier this week, Priyanka said she would abide by her party's decision on contesting against Modi from Varanasi.

"I have said this repeatedly that I will do what the party asks me to do," she said, adding that people were feeling harassed and wanted a change.

However, on Thursday, the Congress fielded five-time MLA Ajai Rai to take on Modi in Varanasi in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

With inputs from PTI

