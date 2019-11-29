Panki Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Panki Assembly Elections 2019 | Located in Palamu division, Panki Assembly constituency falls in one of the 21 blocks in Palamu district in Jharkhand. Palamu district is divided into three sub-divisions which is further divided into 21 blocks and 19 circles. The Panki block has 25 panchayats covering 187 villages.

The Panki Assembly constituency covers the police stations of Panki, Lesliganj and Manatu in Palamu Sadar sub-division. It is part of the Chatra Lok Sabha constituency and is not a reserved one. Being part of Palamu district, the Panki Assembly constituency also falls under the Maoist-affected belt.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls in five phases between 30 November and 20 December and the counting of votes will take place on 23 December. Panki votes on the first phase on 30 November. The present term of the Jharkhand Assembly which began on 6 January 2015 ends on 5 January 2020.

Following is a brief description of Panki Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 75

Total electors: 2,66,406

Female electors: 1,25,421

Male electors: 1,40,984

Third gender electors: 1

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Key candidates in Panki Assembly Elections 2019: Congress has fielded Devendra Singh Bittu from Panki constituency while Shashi Bhushan Mehta, who has 11 criminal cases including murder, will contest from the BJP.

Results in the last three Assembly elections: In 2005, Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Bidesh Singh won't the Panki Assembly seat by defeating Vishwanath Singh of CPI by a margin of 20,422 votes which formed 18.72 percent of the total valid votes. While Bidesh got 43,350 votes against 22,928 received by Vishwanath. In 2009 again, Bidesh Singh won the seat but this time as an Independent. He defeated Madhu Singh of the JD(U) who received 18,240 votes. Bidesh Singh got 38,458 votes and won by a margin of 20,218 votes which formed 18.19 percent of the total valid votes cast. Fighting the Assembly poll on behalf of the Congress in 2014, Bidesh Singh repeated his feat for the third time by winning 41,175 votes against Independent candidate Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta who got 39,180. However, on 28 March 2016, Bidesh Singh passed away and Devendra Kumar Singh of the Congress won the seat in a bypoll.

