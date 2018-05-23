You are here:
Narendra Modi's 26 May meet on banks of Mahanadi an attempt to insult people of Odisha, says BJD's Prasanna Acharya

Politics PTI May 23, 2018 07:56:41 IST

Bhubaneswar: An MP of the ruling BJD in Odisha on Tuesday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled public meeting on the banks of river Mahanadi as an attempt to "insult" the people of the state.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit and a public meeting in Cuttack is an act of rubbing salt to the injury of crores of Odias," BJD vice-president Prasanna Acharya told reporters in Khurda town.

He also alleged that the prime minister was directly or indirectly responsible for the disruption of water flow from river Mahanadi into the state.

Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting on the banks of river Mahanadi in Cuttack on 26 May, marking the completion of four years of his government at the Centre.


