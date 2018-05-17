Mumbai Congress stages protest against BJP, terms BS Yeddyruppa's swearing-in as Karnataka CM 'illegal appointment'

Mumbai: Hundreds of Congress activists staged a noisy protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what they termed the "illegal appointment of the new chief minister in Karnataka," an official said on Thursday.

The protesters led by Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and burnt their effigies.

They condemned the decision of Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala to invite the BJP's BS Yeddyurappa to become the new chief minister of the state earlier on Thursday.

The Congress activists carried banners and placards with pictures of Modi and Shah and with slogans 'Killers of Democracy', 'Nahi Chalegi, Nahi Chalegi, Amit Shah ki Tanashahi Nahi Chalegi', 'Dhikkaar, Narendra Modi Dhikkaar'.

They later made a bonfire of the banners and posters amidst slogan shouting at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

The Congress, along with the JD(S) had made a bid for power in Karnataka as the largest post-poll coalition.

However, Karnataka governor Vala invited Yeddyurappa to be the chief minister as the leader of the single largest party.

The Congress and former law minister and jurist Ram Jethmalani have separately challenged this move before the Supreme Court.