Eknath Shinde, who along with other dissident MLAs is camping in Guwahati, said that with two-third lawmakers in support, he will pass 'all things' and no one can stop them

Eknath Shinde today said that he has support of 50 MLAs and that they are "not worried" about "any floor test". The dissident Shiv Sena lawmakers will be reaching Mumbai on Thursday, the day when the Maharashtra Governor has called for floor test where CM Uddhav Thackeray will have to prove his majority in the House.

"We will reach Mumbai tomorrow. 50 MLAs are with us. We've two-third majority. We are not worried about any floor test," Shinde said.

Talking to media in Guwahati where Shinde and other Sena rebels are camping since last week, he said: "We will pass all things and no one can stop us. In democracy majority matters and we're having that."

Earlier in the day, Shinde along with four other rebel MLAs visited Guwahati's Kamakhya temple and offer prayers for "peace and prosperity of people of Maharashtra."

He told reporters there that he will be reaching Mumbai for floor test against the beleaguered Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra on Thursday.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will have to prove his majority in the House on Thursday, June 30, at 11 am, as Governor BS Koshyari has sent a letter to the state Legislature Secretary to conduct a floor test.

In a letter to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagat, the Speaker said a Special Session of the Assembly will be conducted on 30 June at 11 am "with the only agenda of a trust vote against the Chief Minister."

He also said that the proceeding of the floor test shall be concluded "in any cases" by 5 pm on 30 June.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra is facing a political turmoil after minister Eknath Shinde went to Surat, Gujarat, with a group of rebel MLAs on 21 June. He along with other dissidents then shifted to a luxurious Guwahati hotel in BJP-ruled state, Assam.

The rebel MLAs want the Shiv Sena to break its alliance with Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

