Will be in Mumbai on Thursday for floor test, says Eknath Shinde; offers prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Assam

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the state Legislature Secretary to hold floor test of Uddhav Thackeray-led government at 11 am on Thursday

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with four other Maharashtra lawmakers visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati early on Wednesday morning. Talking to reporters outside the temple, Shinde said: "Will be in Mumbai on Thursday for floor test in Assembly."

Shinde and other dissident MLAs supporting him are currently camping in a luxurious Guwahati hotel in BJP-ruled Assam. "We will go to Mumbai on Thursday to complete the formalities and follow all the process," he said.

Shinde said he was visiting the Kamakhya Temple to pray for the "peace and happiness" of Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackeray will face the floor test on Thursday, June 30, at 11 am, as Governor BS Koshyari has sent a letter to the state Legislature Secretary to conduct a floor test where the Maharashtra chief minister will have to prove his majority.

The proceeding has to be completed by 5 pm Thursday, the letter added.

The official letter comes hours after a purported letter sent from the Maharashtra Governor asking for a floor test on 30 June went viral. The Maharashtra Raj Bhavan, however, claimed that the letter in circulation on social media was fake.

"There has been extensive coverage in the electronic and print media that 39 MLAs of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party have expressed their sincere desire and decision to exit the Maha Vikas Aghadi government," the Governor wrote in the letter.

He further said that after having carefully gone through all the material available before him, including the reports in electronic and print media, "I am of the opinion that a floor test for proving the majority of the chief minister is imperative to ensure that the government continues to function with the confidence of the House."

On Tuesday evening, a BJP leaders' delegation, led by leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, met the Governor and said that Shiv Sena's 39 MLAs have clearly stated that they are not with the ruling government in the state.

"We have requested the Governor to ask the chief minister to prove the confidence in his government. We expect the governor to take a call on our request considering various courts decisions," Fadnavis told after the meeting.

Also, eight independent MLAs have sent an email to the Maharashtra Governor demanding an immediate floor test. Some reports say that a floor test may be held on Thursday with some of the rebel Sena lawmakers returning to the state from Guwahati.

