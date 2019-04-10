Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Telangana edition: Revanth Reddy of Congress tells Firstpost KCR has wasted opportunity given by state

As part of our coverage of the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections, we asked prominent media personalities in south India to interview leaders from their respective states. In Telangana, we spoke to Kalavakuntla Kavitha of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Revanth Reddy of the Indian National Congress.

In this interview, Chandramukhi Muvvala speaks to Revanth Reddy, the MP contestant from Malkajgiri Constituency in Telangana. Revanth Reddy poses questions on the credibility of the KCR government at the state and the BJP government at the Centre, alleging that both of them are working to divide the country. He goes on to say that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has wasted the opportunity that was bestowed on him by the people of Telangana.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.