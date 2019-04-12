Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Tamil Nadu edition: Kanimozhi of DMK says these polls are about fighting separatism and communalism

As part of our coverage of the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections, we asked prominent media personalities in south India to interview leaders from their respective states. In Tamil Nadu, we spoke to Kanimozhi of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), H Raja of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jothimani Sennimalai of the Indian National Congress.

In this interview, Panimalar Paneerselvam speaks to Kanimozhi, Member of Parliament and the daughter of the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi. In her first foray into electoral politics, Kanimozhi will be taking on BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan from Tuticorin constituency in Tamil Nadu. Kanimozhi speaks about her plans to develop Tuticorin in the event of a win and responded to allegations of DMK indulging in dynastic politics.

She also puts forth her view about a coalition between the ruling party and the BJP in Tamil Nadu and how DMK plans to work against the programs of BJP in the state.

