Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Yeddyurappa of BJP says his party will sweep polls with 300-plus seats

As part of our coverage of the upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections, we asked prominent media personalities in south India to interview leaders from their respective states. In Karnataka, we spoke to BS Yeddyurappa of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), independent MP contestant Prakash Raj and Siddaramaiah of Indian National Congress (INC).

In this interview, Vidya Dinker speaks to BS Yeddyurappa, former chief minister and the chief of the BJP in Karnataka. Yeddyurappa responds to allegations of factions within the BJP top leadership in Karnataka and infighting regarding allocation of MP profiles. He also puts forth his views on the spurt of communal and caste based attacks under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

