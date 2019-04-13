Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Independent candidate Prakash Raj says will deliver if he is elected

In this interview, Vidya Dinker speaks to actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj, whose tweets to the ruling BJP government in 2018 accompanied by a hashtag #JustAsking, following the murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, received widespread support.

A year later he forayed into politics when he announced that he will be contesting as an Independent candidate from Bangalore (Central) in Karnataka.

Prakash Raj questions the nepotism in national parties choosing their candidates and the visible lack of leadership.

He also explains what he has to offer to Bengaluru if elected and whether a loss will mean an end to his political life.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.