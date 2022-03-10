Live | UP Election Results 2022 Updates: BJP headed for easy win with leads in over 200 seats; Akhilesh leading in Karhal

Live | UP Election Results 2022 Updates: The BJP appeared to take a considerable lead in Uttar Pradesh, crossing the majority mark of 202, as counting of votes entered its second hour on Thursday, asd per News18

After a long battle and much political wrangling, the results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be declared today. The counting of votes will start at 8 am on Thursday and continue till its completion.

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh - held in seven phases over a month - witnessed a high-octane campaign between the ruling BJP and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. Seeking to override anti-incumbency, the BJP raised issues like law-and-order problems during the Samajwadi Party government and dubbed its rivals as "dynasts living in palaces and moving in big cars".

SP, which held the government then, reduced to 47 seats. Notably, SP and Congress contested the 2017 elections together and Congress could only manage to get seven seats. Further, BSP had bagged just 19 seats in that election while RLD won just one seat.

Looking back to the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP along with its alliance partners garnered 325 seats. Apna Dal and OP Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) were part of the BJP+ alliance. BJP alone had won 312 seats whereas Apna Dal got nine and SBSP bagged four seats.

Further, Karhal turned out to a high-profile seat as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav contested from the constituency. Similarly, Gorakhpur Urban was also caught attention as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath contested from the seat.

The constituency that garnered most of the limelight in this election is Ayodhya, the reason being the construction of the Ram Mandir. With the development of the temple town and the sentiments of Hindu voters regarding "Ram", BJP finds itself in a relatively comfortable position in this region than its contenders, especially the Samajwadi Party, ANI said.

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh - which were contested in 403 constituencies - are being seen as a major indicator of national mood ahead of the next general elections in 2024.

During the exit polls on Monday, most pollsters predicted the BJP to cross the half-way mark of 202 comfortably and retain power.

Ahead of counting of votes on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Brajesh Pathak exuded confidence on BJP's victory. "Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government with a clear majority. The people of UP have rejected the politics practised by the Samajwadi Party," said Pathak.

All eyes are on Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, as the state with 80 parliamentary seats holds the key to power at the Centre. If the BJP wins a majority in the 403-member assembly, it will be the first party to get a consecutive second term in more than three decades.

The counting of votes for the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday morning with a three-layer security in place and cameras installed at all centres.

"The counting in all 75 districts of the state began at 8 am with postal ballots being counted first," a senior election official said.

All eyes are on Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, as the state with 80 parliamentary seats holds the key to power at the Centre. If the BJP wins a majority in the 403-member assembly, it will be the first party to get a consecutive second term in more than three decades.

After a long battle and much political wrangling, the results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be declared today.

The counting of votes will start at 8 am on Thursday and continue till its completion. The electorally-crucial state witnessed a multi-cornered contest with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as prime contenders, ANI said in a report.

Anupriya Patel-led Apna Dal (Sonelal) has been part of the BJP's alliance and contested in 18 seats. Sanjay Nishad-led Nishad Party also contested the UP polls in alliance with BJP. On the other hand, SP formed an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). Further, OP Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), a former BJP ally, also grabbed the hands of SP.

According to ANI, the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted that the BJP is poised to comfortably return to power with its allies for an unprecedented second term with most of them stating that the party's tally would be less than that in 2017 elections when it had scored a landslide victory. The SP which fought the polls with RLD and some other parties would improve its performance, the exit polls predicted.

Even after the conclusion of voting, UP's poll fever went high on Tuesday with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleging manipulation of electronic voting machines. SP workers staged protests in Varanasi over the issue. Following this, Election Commission ordered action against Varanasi Additional District Magistrate.

2017 UP polls

When it comes to key issues in this election, farmers' protest, job losses among migrant labourers, unemployment and most-importantly stray cattle menace may have hounded the ruling BJP leading to a jerky ride for the party. Further, some sort of anti-incumbency factor was believed to exist that might reflect on the ballot box. However, BJP was banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charismatic image, double-engine rhetoric, free ration during the COVID pandemic and PM Awas Yojana.

On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav-led SP was eying on youth electorates besides its traditional game of consolidation of Yadav and Muslim vote bank. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM which was also in the fray may prove to be a spoiler in SP's social engineering when it comes to Muslim voters. BSP supremo Mayawati who appeared to be on relatively backfoot in terms of aggressive campaigning was relying on its core Dalit vote bank, ANI said.

As Priyanka Gandhi Vadra steered Congress' power-packed campaigns, the party has hoped that the "Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon" campaign would mobilize women voters bringing a good share of votes.

As per ANI, ahead of the counting of votes, the Additional Director General of Police (law and order) on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh police have ramped up the police presence and actions will be taken against those disturbing peace on the day of results.

"For March 10, we have deployed about 70,000 civil police workers, 245 company - paramilitary forces and 69 company PSE commanders. We have ensured peaceful voting, we will ensure peaceful counting also, said Prashant Kumar, UP ADG (Law and Order).

Meanwhile, the state Excise government has prohibited the sale and operation of liquor in the entire state on the day of the result.

Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 10 March, ANI said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here.