Assembly Election Result 2022: When and where to watch live results for UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur

The counting of votes for the 2022 Legislative Assembly elections in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand will take place on Thursday, 10 March. All eyes are on the election results and which party will form the government in the five major states.

When and where to watch the poll results:

Interested individuals can watch the poll results through two methods. They can visit the official website of the Election Commission of India to catch the latest updates.

The Election Commission of India will begin the counting of votes from 8 am tomorrow. Initial trends indicating which party may form the government are expected to be out by noon. The detailed results will be declared soon after on the Election’s Commission’s website at eci.gov.in.

The second way to get the updated legislative assembly results is through news websites. Most news outlets such as News18, India Today and NDTV will be covering the live results on their television and digital platforms.

Firstpost will be covering the live election results on its official website as well. Voters and other interested individuals can also follow the social media accounts of Firstpost to get the updated results.

The recently-concluded polls saw a multi-pronged fight in several states such as Goa, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Manipur went to polls on 28 February and 5 March, while elections in Uttar Pradesh were held in seven phases.

The final phase of voting in the state took place on 7 March, with 54 seats up for grabs in Varanasi and adjoining districts.

Elections were held in Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand in a single-phase only. While polls were held for Uttarakhand’s 70 seats and Goa’s 40 seats on 14 February, elections were held for all of Punjab’s 117 seats on 20 February.

Parties such as Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party are in the fray for Punjab and Uttarakhand polls. In Goa, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is also taking part in the legislative assembly elections.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP, Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party as some of the key parties in the 403-seat contest.

