Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election results 2022: Explaining the M-Y factors behind BJP’s big win

M-Y in UP politics traditionally signified the Muslim-Yadav vote bank. But the BJP gave it a whole new meaning. Be it the Modi-Yogi combo or mahila and youth-centric schemes, it’s all worked out in the party’s favour

The letters M-Y carry a lot of meaning in Uttar Pradesh politics. There was a time – before the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – when all they signified was the Muslim-Yadav vote bank.

For the Samajwadi Party (SP), the M-Y factor remains unchanged. In the 2022 UP assembly election, it appears like the party has kept this vote intact. But with BJP has given M-Y a whole new meaning. We take a look.

M-Y: Modi-Yogi

The ruling BJP is set for a stunning win in the state, leading in 265 out of the 403 seats. It’s clear then that Narendra Modi is not going anywhere. Playing a big role in the win is Yogi Adityanath, who has created history by coming the first chief minister to return to power after completing his five-year tenure. He has sealed his position in the party. Uttar Pradesh has put its faith in Modi-Yogi and now the two will have their eyes set on the next target: 2024.

M-Y: Mahila-Youth

The M-Y factor has been redefined in this Uttar Pradesh election: mahila and youth. The BJP did everything in its power to woo the women voters and the youth in the state.

Yogi Adiyanath has never minced his words when it comes to lawlessness in the state. It has reminded the people time and again of the dismal law and order situation in the state when SP was in power. It became a rallying point in their campaign. Both Modi and Adiyanath emphasised how their government has made UP safer for women.

“Five years ago, dabangg (muscle men) and dangai (rioters) used to run the show in UP. Their words were treated as government orders. Today, UP’s farmers, employees, traders or mothers, sisters and daughters, everyone is getting protection and respect,” Modi had said in his first virtual rally on 31 January.

It was a convincing pitch with several women saying that they’d vote for the BJP because safety came. “This government has done significantly better on women security than the previous governments — Jitni suraksha de rakhi hai, utni kisi ne nahin di thi,” told news18.com.

The numbers have only backed the BJP’s claims. According to the National Crime Bureau statistics, the cases of crime against women in the state reduced from 56,011 in 2017 to 49,385 in 2020, i.e. a decline of 11.8 per cent in the first four years of the Yogi Adityanath rule.

Apart from law and order, the state government has provided toilets, cylinders, and introduced schemes that are favourable to women. To ease the impact of the pandemic, the free ration scheme was extended until March 2022.

In the run-up to the election, the BJP started a massive youth outreach programme, where it reached out to young voters and informed them about the work it has undertaken in the last five years to empower them. In its manifesto, the party promised free coaching to UPSC, UPPSC, and NDA aspirants, distribution of 2 crore tablets and smartphones, free scooters to girl students, and an upgrade to the sports infrastructure of all government schools and colleges.

MY: Media-yojana

The BJP’s social media strategy is difficult to match up to. Its cadres are proficient in using social media for awareness and activism. The party conducted virtual rallies, many addressed by Modi, to reach out to people even when COVID-19 restrictions were in place. It used media and social media ​​to make voters aware of all efforts were being marshalled to save lives during the pandemic, an article in The Print points out.

From gender-sensitive schemes to using the influence of Modi and Adityanath to their advantages, the BJP ticked many correct boxes in a high-octane UP campaign. The results are here for all to see.

