Kuldeep Singh Sengar expelled from BJP over accusations in Unnao rape case; action against him comes after massive public outrage

Responding to massive public outrage, the BJP on Thursday expelled its jailed Uttar Pradesh lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar, source said. Sengar is accused of raping the Unnao teen survivor and threatening her family.

However, there has not been any official statement from the BJP as yet.

The action against the four-time MLA comes days after the girl and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts were killed when the car they were travelling in was rammed by a speeding truck in Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP was heavily criticised and confronted with repeated questions about its apparent reluctance to remove the lawmaker or take any strong action against him.

The family alleged that the accident on Sunday was an attempt to eliminate the survivor and the family.

There has been raging public anger following the incident with major political parties coming down hard on the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday, the Centre handed the case to the CBI on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government.

The CBI has booked 10 people for murder, including Sengar, who is already in jail on charges of raping the Unnao girl when she was a minor in 2017. Sengar, who represents Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, was arrested on 13 April, 2018, in connection with the rape case.

With inputs from PTI