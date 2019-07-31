Unnao rape survivor accident: CBI books Kuldeep Singh Sengar, 10 others for murder in fresh FIR for 29 July truck accident

Day after the Uttar Pradesh government handed over the Unnao accident case from 29 July to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the central investigative agency has booked BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and 10 others under murder charges in the accident case of Unnao rape survivor, officials said.

According to the procedure, the CBI has taken over the investigation in the accident case from Uttar Pradesh re-registering its FIR.

The agency has also alerted its officials, who may visit the accident site and take details from police officials of Gurubakshganj Police Station in Rae Bareli where the accident took place, they said.

On Tuesday, the Centre has handed over the probe to the CBI on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government which had come under severe criticism for failing to provide security to the girl who has alleged that the BJP MLA had raped her.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the party came under heavy criticism after the state chief Swatantra Dev Singh claimed that Sengar was suspended from the party last year after the rape allegations surfaced. The claim was countered and slammed by media and the Opposition as there were no reports in the last one year corroborating saffron party's claim.

Copy of the CBI FIR

CBI FIR in Unnao rape survivor's accident by Firstpost on Scribd

According to a News18 report, when asked about Sengar’s suspension, party spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi claimed that the MLA was suspended after an inquiry by the party's disciplinary committee. "We had not issued any press release then, but I am officially stating this now when you have asked me," Tripathi told News18.

Seeking clarification on Tripathi’s statement, Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Harishchandra Srivastava said that he was not aware of the finer details but pointed at Singh’s statement about Sengar’s suspension. “I am not aware of what Tripathi said about the press release but our state president has made it clear that Sengar was suspended earlier. I would like to reiterate that Sengar was suspended earlier,” he claimed.

On Sunday, the car in which the rape survivor, her family, and lawyer were travelling was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging “conspiracy” behind the accident.