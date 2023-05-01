Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: BJP to release election manifesto today

Karnataka Elections 2023: According to some sources, the manifesto will be centred around welfare measures for the youth, infrastructure development and women empowerment

FP Staff May 01, 2023 09:59:19 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: BJP to release election manifesto today

Representational image

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

May 01, 2023 - 10:01 (IST)

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE 

Former PM Deve Gowda to canvass for JD(S) candidate in Mangaluru on May 1

On Monday, JD(S) president H D Deve Gowda will make a campaign stop in the Karnataka district of Dakshina Kannada, which is up for election.

Gowda, who just left the Congress and joined the JD(S), would be canvassing Mangaluru North voters for party candidate Mohiudeen Bava.

May 01, 2023 - 09:59 (IST)

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE 

BJP President JP Nadda to release election manifesto today

BJP National President JP Nadda will release the party’s election manifesto today in the poll-bound state of Karnataka. Nadda will be joined by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and party veteran Yediyurappa at the launch of the manifesto.

According to some sources, the manifesto will be centred around welfare measures for the youth, infrastructure development and women empowerment.

Read More

BJP National President JP Nadda will release the party’s election manifesto today in the poll-bound state of Karnataka. Nadda will be joined by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and party veteran Yediyurappa at the launch of the manifesto.

According to some sources, the manifesto will be centred around welfare measures for the youth, infrastructure development and women empowerment.

Related Articles

PM Modi to visit poll bound Karnataka on 2-day visit; Congress attacks BJP over 'Vish Kanya Sonia Gandhi' row

Karnataka Election 2023: Congress reacts sharply, says BJP 'stooped to the lowest'

JD(S) president H D Deve Gowda will visit Dakshina Kannada district in poll-bound Karnataka on Monday as part of campaigning for the 10 May assembly elections.

Gowda will be canvassing voters in Mangaluru North constituency for party candidate Mohiudeen Bava, who recently quit the Congress and joined the JD(S).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally on Sunday where he came down heavily on Congress following Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘poisonous snake’ remark.

Lashing out at Congress over the remark, PM Modi said, “Today when I am fighting against corruption, Congress is disturbed the most. Congress is now threatening. They say ‘Modi teri kabra khudegi’. Congress’ topic in Karnataka elections is snake’s poison. They are comparing me with a snake and seeking votes from people. For me, the people of the country are a form of Lord Shiva. I accept being the snake on the neck of the god-like public. The people of Karnataka will give them a befitting answer on May 10.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 01, 2023 10:01:29 IST

TAGS:

also read

Karnataka Elections 2023: Poll officials search chopper in which DK Shivakumar’s family travelled
Politics

Karnataka Elections 2023: Poll officials search chopper in which DK Shivakumar’s family travelled

Karnataka Elections 2023: Shivakumar's wife Usha, her son, daughter and son-in-law were on a pilgrimage to offer prayers at Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy temple. As soon as the chopper landed at Dharmasthala, election officials came forward to check the helicopter

Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress accuses CMO for calling returning officers to find defects in nominations
Politics

Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress accuses CMO for calling returning officers to find defects in nominations

Karnataka Elections 2023: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief D K Shivakumar demanded that the Election Commission should investigate the matter and summon the call details of the CMO to ascertain the truth

Karnataka Elections 2023: Shivakumar’s MP brother files nomination from Kanakapura, same segment as sibling
Politics

Karnataka Elections 2023: Shivakumar’s MP brother files nomination from Kanakapura, same segment as sibling

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Suresh has filed his papers, as a backup plan in the event of Shivakumar’s nomination getting rejected. Shivakumar has won from Kanakapura segment thrice since 2008