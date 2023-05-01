Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: BJP to release election manifesto today

Auto refresh feeds

BJP National President JP Nadda will release the party’s election manifesto today in the poll-bound state of Karnataka. Nadda will be joined by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and party veteran Yediyurappa at the launch of the manifesto.

Gowda, who just left the Congress and joined the JD(S), would be canvassing Mangaluru North voters for party candidate Mohiudeen Bava.

On Monday, JD(S) president H D Deve Gowda will make a campaign stop in the Karnataka district of Dakshina Kannada, which is up for election.

JD(S) president H D Deve Gowda will visit Dakshina Kannada district in poll-bound Karnataka on Monday as part of campaigning for the 10 May assembly elections.

Gowda will be canvassing voters in Mangaluru North constituency for party candidate Mohiudeen Bava, who recently quit the Congress and joined the JD(S).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally on Sunday where he came down heavily on Congress following Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘poisonous snake’ remark.

Lashing out at Congress over the remark, PM Modi said, “Today when I am fighting against corruption, Congress is disturbed the most. Congress is now threatening. They say ‘Modi teri kabra khudegi’. Congress’ topic in Karnataka elections is snake’s poison. They are comparing me with a snake and seeking votes from people. For me, the people of the country are a form of Lord Shiva. I accept being the snake on the neck of the god-like public. The people of Karnataka will give them a befitting answer on May 10.”

