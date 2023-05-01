Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP releases poll manifesto, promises Uniform Civil Code and NRC
The Bharatiya Janta Party released its election manifesto today in the poll-bound state of Karnataka. The ‘Praja Dhwani’ manifesto includes the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code, creating 10 lakh jobs in the manufacturing sector and a state capital region tag for Bengaluru, among other promises.
Apart from UCC, the party has also promised the implementation of NRC in the state.
The manifesto was unveiled by BJP National President JP Nadda, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and former CM BS Yeddiyurappa.
The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code will be based on the recommendations by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose.
The party has also promised to improve the “ease of living” of apartment dwellers in Bengaluru by constituting the Karnataka Residents’ Welfare Consultative Committee to reform the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act, 1972 and to modernise the grievance redressal mechanism.
If brought back to power, BJP will also offer three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL (Below poverty line) families annually. The cylinders will be provided in instalments, one each during the months of Ugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali.
It has also promised to launch a scheme for BPL families called ‘Poshana’ scheme through which households will be provided with half-litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna – monthly ration kits.
Nadda said that the party’s vision for the state is “justice to all, appeasement to none,” during the launch of the manifesto.
The opposition parties, Congress and Janta Dal (Secular), are yet to launch their manifesto. However, during the course of election campaigns, Congress promised 200 units of free power to all homes, 10 kg of rice to BPL households, Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head in every family and a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 to the unemployed graduates.
