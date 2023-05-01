Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP President JP Nadda to release election manifesto today
The manifesto will be centred around welfare measures for the youth, infrastructure development and women empowerment
BJP National President JP Nadda will release the party’s election manifesto today in the poll-bound state of Karnataka. Nadda will be joined by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and party veteran Yediyurappa at the launch of the manifesto.
According to some sources, the manifesto will be centred around welfare measures for the youth, infrastructure development and women empowerment.
Further, to take the first-time voters on board, a special announcement can be made for the youth and girl students who have passed class 12.
Related Articles
Last time, the BJP touched upon almost every section of the society in its manifesto.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally on Sunday where he came down heavily on Congress following Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘poisonous snake’ remark.
Lashing out at Congress over the remark, PM Modi said, “Today when I am fighting against corruption, Congress is disturbed the most. Congress is now threatening. They say ‘Modi teri kabra khudegi’. Congress’ topic in Karnataka elections is snake’s poison. They are comparing me with a snake and seeking votes from people. For me, the people of the country are a form of Lord Shiva. I accept being the snake on the neck of the god-like public. The people of Karnataka will give them a befitting answer on May 10.”
He said that the people of Karnataka will give a “befitting” reply to Congress in the upcoming Karnataka polls.
“Congress is an ‘outdated engine’. Development halted due to them. Congress has a bundle of fake guarantees. They don’t fulfil any promise made to the public. ‘Unfulfilled guarantees’ are their record. They betrayed the public, but BJP fulfilled all the guarantees by doing several development works,” PM Modi added.
Congress has promised the people of Karnataka 200 units of free electricity, among other things ahead of the polls which are slated to be held on May 10.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Karnataka Elections 2023: CPI extends support to Congress to 'safeguard democratic and constitutional values'
The constituencies where the CPI has fielded its candidates include Mudigere, Aland, Jewargi, Kudlagi, KGF, Sim and Madikeri
Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi accuses Congress leaders of hurling different types of abuses at him 91 times
Hitting out at the Congress, Modi—on his first visit to the state for campaigning after elections were declared on March 29—said, people will respond to its abuses with votes, and as much mud they sling at BJP, the lotus will bloom.
Karnataka Elections 2023: Amit Shah hits out at Congress, says its win would take state in 'reverse gear'
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Amit Shah addressed a rally in Shirahatti where he said each vote to the BJP will go to protecting the state from the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI)