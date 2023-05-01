Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP President JP Nadda to release election manifesto today

BJP National President JP Nadda will release the party’s election manifesto today in the poll-bound state of Karnataka. Nadda will be joined by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and party veteran Yediyurappa at the launch of the manifesto.

According to some sources, the manifesto will be centred around welfare measures for the youth, infrastructure development and women empowerment.

Further, to take the first-time voters on board, a special announcement can be made for the youth and girl students who have passed class 12.

Last time, the BJP touched upon almost every section of the society in its manifesto.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally on Sunday where he came down heavily on Congress following Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘poisonous snake’ remark.

Lashing out at Congress over the remark, PM Modi said, “Today when I am fighting against corruption, Congress is disturbed the most. Congress is now threatening. They say ‘Modi teri kabra khudegi’. Congress’ topic in Karnataka elections is snake’s poison. They are comparing me with a snake and seeking votes from people. For me, the people of the country are a form of Lord Shiva. I accept being the snake on the neck of the god-like public. The people of Karnataka will give them a befitting answer on May 10.”

He said that the people of Karnataka will give a “befitting” reply to Congress in the upcoming Karnataka polls.

“Congress is an ‘outdated engine’. Development halted due to them. Congress has a bundle of fake guarantees. They don’t fulfil any promise made to the public. ‘Unfulfilled guarantees’ are their record. They betrayed the public, but BJP fulfilled all the guarantees by doing several development works,” PM Modi added.

Congress has promised the people of Karnataka 200 units of free electricity, among other things ahead of the polls which are slated to be held on May 10.

With inputs from agencies

