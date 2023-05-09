Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Goa govt declares paid holiday on Karnataka election day

Auto refresh feeds

Lauding the 3.5-year term of the double-engine government in Karnataka, PM Modi said, “BJP government’s decisive, focused and futuristic approach is contributing significantly to Karnataka’s economy.”

In a video posted on Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) official Twitter handle, PM Modi said, "The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution."

The intense campaign for the Karnataka assembly elections on 10 May came to a conclusion, and on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the state's residents hope by declaring he saw their ambitions as his own.

The Goa government on Monday issued a notification declaring May 10 as paid holiday owing to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections. The holiday was extended to government servants and also those working in private establishments including industrial workers, it said.

But, a senior official from Goa Chief Minister's Office said it is a practice to give a holiday when there are elections in neighbouring states. He claimed a holiday was declared in Karnataka on the day of polling in Goa last year.

The Goa State Industries Association stated that legal action against the vacation may be necessary.

Opposition parties and business organisations, however, have not been pleased with the Pramod Sawant government's choice.

In anticipation of the Assembly elections due in adjacent Karnataka, the BJP administration in Goa has proclaimed May 10 a paid vacation that would also apply to private companies and industrial workers.

The commission stated in its notice that criticising the policies and leadership of rival parties is both a right guaranteed and incorporated in the Constitution and a crucial duty of diverse political players under India's democratic system.

After Congress contacted the election panel, the Election Commission (EC) handed a notice to the Karnataka BJP about its advertising.

The election panel had already warned the Congress over their "corruption rate card" advertising in response to a protest from the BJP.

The Karnataka BJP was requested by the Election Commission on Monday to produce "verifiable and traceable" information regarding their newspaper advertising branding the Congress as "the most corrupt party in the world" by Tuesday evening.

On 10 May, voting for the Karnataka Assembly election of 2023 will take place. Voting will take place from 7 am until 6 pm. Vote tallying will be held on 13 May.

On Tuesday, representatives of the VHP and Bajrang Dal will organise "Hanuman Chalisa" rallies throughout India in opposition to the Congress' pledge to outlaw "organisations like Bajrang Dal and PFI" if it wins the Karnataka state election.

In a video address posted on Bharatiya Janta Party’s official Twitter handle, the prime minister can be heard saying, “The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution.”

Just a day before the southern state of Karnataka is scheduled to go to polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an open letter to the voters where he said that he envisioned their dreams as his own.

Shobha Karandlaje, a union minister and BJP leader, chants "Jai Shri Ram" at the Vir Anjaneya temple in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This is in light of the Congress's electoral platform in Karnataka, which calls for the outlawing of right-wing organisations like the Bajrang Dal.

The intense campaign for the 10 May assembly elections in Karnataka came to a conclusion on Monday with key politicians having 19 public meetings and six roadshows, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Congressman Rahul Gandhi camped out in the state for 12 days.

All three of the state’s major political parties—the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS)—have worked extremely hard to win over voters by making promises and levelling personal attacks on one another in a bid to win a majority in the 224-seat Assembly.

Election day for the Karnataka legislature is 10 May, and results will be tallied on 13 May.

113 seats are required to achieve a majority and form a government. The BJP, which is contending with an anti-incumbency factor, has expressed confidence in maintaining power with a landslide victory and is aiming for a second term in the state.

The Vokkaliga and Lingayat voters will be a significant impact on the elections. Vokkaligas make up 11 per cent of the population, while Lingayats make up 17 per cent.

According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP will take back control with a landslide. On Sunday, Shah organised a massive roadshow in Doddaballapura.

“We will win the elections by full majority or at least half a mark plus 15 seats. In these four years, Yediyurappa and Bommai government has done a lot of work,” the Union Home Minister told ANI.

Significantly, Karnataka is the only state in the South where BJP is in power.

