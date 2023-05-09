Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Goa govt declares paid holiday on Karnataka election day

Karnataka Election 2023: Opposition parties and business organisations, however, have not been pleased with the Pramod Sawant government's choice

FP Staff May 09, 2023 08:29:11 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Goa govt declares paid holiday on Karnataka election day

Representational image. PTI

Highlights

10:03 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

Union Minister chants Jai Shri Ram at Bengaluru temple

Shobha Karandlaje, a union minister and BJP leader, chants "Jai Shri Ram" at the Vir Anjaneya temple in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This is in light of the Congress's electoral platform in Karnataka, which calls for the outlawing of right-wing organisations like the Bajrang Dal.
09:56 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

'Dream of every Kannadiga is my own', says PM Modi

Just a day before the southern state of Karnataka is scheduled to go to polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an open letter to the voters where he said that he envisioned their dreams as his own.

In a video address posted on Bharatiya Janta Party’s official Twitter handle, the prime minister can be heard saying, “The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution.”

Read More

09:13 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

VHP, Bajrang Dal to organise 'Hanuman Chalisa' chanting across India

On Tuesday, representatives of the VHP and Bajrang Dal will organise "Hanuman Chalisa" rallies throughout India in opposition to the Congress' pledge to outlaw "organisations like Bajrang Dal and PFI" if it wins the Karnataka state election.
09:03 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

Voting in Karnataka election, the results day

On 10 May, voting for the Karnataka Assembly election of 2023 will take place. Voting will take place from 7 am until 6 pm. Vote tallying will be held on 13 May.
08:58 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

EC serves notice to BJP over unsubstantiated claims against Congress in advertisement

The Karnataka BJP was requested by the Election Commission on Monday to produce "verifiable and traceable" information regarding their newspaper advertising branding the Congress as "the most corrupt party in the world" by Tuesday evening.

The election panel had already warned the Congress over their "corruption rate card" advertising in response to a protest from the BJP.

After Congress contacted the election panel, the Election Commission (EC) handed a notice to the Karnataka BJP about its advertising.

The commission stated in its notice that criticising the policies and leadership of rival parties is both a right guaranteed and incorporated in the Constitution and a crucial duty of diverse political players under India's democratic system.
08:54 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

Goa govt declares paid holiday on Karnataka election day; Opposition and industry bodies fume

In anticipation of the Assembly elections due in adjacent Karnataka, the BJP administration in Goa has proclaimed May 10 a paid vacation that would also apply to private companies and industrial workers.

Opposition parties and business organisations, however, have not been pleased with the Pramod Sawant government's choice.

The Goa State Industries Association stated that legal action against the vacation may be necessary.

But, a senior official from Goa Chief Minister's Office said it is a practice to give a holiday when there are elections in neighbouring states. He claimed a holiday was declared in Karnataka on the day of polling in Goa last year.

The Goa government on Monday issued a notification declaring May 10 as paid holiday owing to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections. The holiday was extended to government servants and also those working in private establishments including industrial workers, it said.
07:59 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

'Dream of every Kannadiga is my own...': PM Modi ahead of polls

The intense campaign for the Karnataka assembly elections on 10 May came to a conclusion, and on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the state's residents hope by declaring he saw their ambitions as his own.

In a video posted on Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) official Twitter handle, PM Modi said, "The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution."

Lauding the 3.5-year term of the double-engine government in Karnataka, PM Modi said, “BJP government’s decisive, focused and futuristic approach is contributing significantly to Karnataka’s economy.”

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

May 09, 2023 - 10:03 (IST)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

Union Minister chants Jai Shri Ram at Bengaluru temple

Shobha Karandlaje, a union minister and BJP leader, chants "Jai Shri Ram" at the Vir Anjaneya temple in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This is in light of the Congress's electoral platform in Karnataka, which calls for the outlawing of right-wing organisations like the Bajrang Dal.

May 09, 2023 - 09:56 (IST)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

'Dream of every Kannadiga is my own', says PM Modi

Just a day before the southern state of Karnataka is scheduled to go to polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an open letter to the voters where he said that he envisioned their dreams as his own.

In a video address posted on Bharatiya Janta Party’s official Twitter handle, the prime minister can be heard saying, “The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution.”

Read More

May 09, 2023 - 09:13 (IST)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

VHP, Bajrang Dal to organise 'Hanuman Chalisa' chanting across India

On Tuesday, representatives of the VHP and Bajrang Dal will organise "Hanuman Chalisa" rallies throughout India in opposition to the Congress' pledge to outlaw "organisations like Bajrang Dal and PFI" if it wins the Karnataka state election.

May 09, 2023 - 09:03 (IST)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

Voting in Karnataka election, the results day

On 10 May, voting for the Karnataka Assembly election of 2023 will take place. Voting will take place from 7 am until 6 pm. Vote tallying will be held on 13 May.

May 09, 2023 - 08:58 (IST)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

EC serves notice to BJP over unsubstantiated claims against Congress in advertisement

The Karnataka BJP was requested by the Election Commission on Monday to produce "verifiable and traceable" information regarding their newspaper advertising branding the Congress as "the most corrupt party in the world" by Tuesday evening.

The election panel had already warned the Congress over their "corruption rate card" advertising in response to a protest from the BJP.

After Congress contacted the election panel, the Election Commission (EC) handed a notice to the Karnataka BJP about its advertising.

The commission stated in its notice that criticising the policies and leadership of rival parties is both a right guaranteed and incorporated in the Constitution and a crucial duty of diverse political players under India's democratic system.

May 09, 2023 - 08:54 (IST)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

Goa govt declares paid holiday on Karnataka election day; Opposition and industry bodies fume

In anticipation of the Assembly elections due in adjacent Karnataka, the BJP administration in Goa has proclaimed May 10 a paid vacation that would also apply to private companies and industrial workers.

Opposition parties and business organisations, however, have not been pleased with the Pramod Sawant government's choice.

The Goa State Industries Association stated that legal action against the vacation may be necessary.

But, a senior official from Goa Chief Minister's Office said it is a practice to give a holiday when there are elections in neighbouring states. He claimed a holiday was declared in Karnataka on the day of polling in Goa last year.

The Goa government on Monday issued a notification declaring May 10 as paid holiday owing to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections. The holiday was extended to government servants and also those working in private establishments including industrial workers, it said.

May 09, 2023 - 07:59 (IST)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

'Dream of every Kannadiga is my own...': PM Modi ahead of polls

The intense campaign for the Karnataka assembly elections on 10 May came to a conclusion, and on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the state's residents hope by declaring he saw their ambitions as his own.

In a video posted on Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) official Twitter handle, PM Modi said, "The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution."

Lauding the 3.5-year term of the double-engine government in Karnataka, PM Modi said, “BJP government’s decisive, focused and futuristic approach is contributing significantly to Karnataka’s economy.”

The intense campaign for the 10 May assembly elections in Karnataka came to a conclusion on Monday with key politicians having 19 public meetings and six roadshows, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Congressman Rahul Gandhi camped out in the state for 12 days.

All three of the state’s major political parties—the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS)—have worked extremely hard to win over voters by making promises and levelling personal attacks on one another in a bid to win a majority in the 224-seat Assembly.

Related Articles

Karnataka

Karnataka Election 2023: Congress reacts sharply, says BJP 'stooped to the lowest'

Karnataka

PM Modi to visit poll bound Karnataka on 2-day visit; Congress attacks BJP over 'Vish Kanya Sonia Gandhi' row

Election day for the Karnataka legislature is 10 May, and results will be tallied on 13 May.

113 seats are required to achieve a majority and form a government. The BJP, which is contending with an anti-incumbency factor, has expressed confidence in maintaining power with a landslide victory and is aiming for a second term in the state.

The Vokkaliga and Lingayat voters will be a significant impact on the elections. Vokkaligas make up 11 per cent of the population, while Lingayats make up 17 per cent.

According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP will take back control with a landslide. On Sunday, Shah organised a massive roadshow in Doddaballapura.

“We will win the elections by full majority or at least half a mark plus 15 seats. In these four years, Yediyurappa and Bommai government has done a lot of work,” the Union Home Minister told ANI.

Significantly, Karnataka is the only state in the South where BJP is in power.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 09, 2023 10:03:45 IST

TAGS:

also read

Karnataka Election 2023: 'We banned PFI but Siddarahmaiah released them all', says Amit Shah
Politics

Karnataka Election 2023: 'We banned PFI but Siddarahmaiah released them all', says Amit Shah

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary of the Congress, said on Tuesday that the state of Karnataka had been 'looted' of Rs 1.5 lakh crore due to the BJP government's allegedly widespread corruption

Karnataka Polls LIVE Updates: BJP will return to power with a thumping majority, says PM
Politics

Karnataka Polls LIVE Updates: BJP will return to power with a thumping majority, says PM

Karnataka Polls 2023: The leaders of the Karnataka Congress party said that the state's current BJP administration had 'looted' Rs 1,50,000 crore over the past four years while publishing the corruption rate card in both English and Kannada

Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE Updates: 'Will express special regret,' says Cong chief Kharge after his remark on PM
Politics

Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE Updates: 'Will express special regret,' says Cong chief Kharge after his remark on PM

Karnataka Election 2023: "It wasn't meant for PM Modi, what I meant was BJP's ideology is 'like a snake'. I never said this personally for PM Modi, what I said was their ideology is like a snake and if you try to touch it, your death is certain," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said