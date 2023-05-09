Karnataka Polls 2023: 'Dream of every Kannadiga is my own', says PM Modi
Lauding the 3.5-year term of the double-engine government in Karnataka, PM Modi said, 'BJP government's decisive, focused and futuristic approach is contributing significantly to Karnataka's economy'
Just a day before the southern state of Karnataka is scheduled to go to polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an open letter to the voters where he said that he envisioned their dreams as his own.
In a video address posted on Bharatiya Janta Party’s official Twitter handle, the prime minister can be heard saying, “The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution.”
He also highlighted the role Karnataka plays in India’s economy. “India is the fifth largest economy in the world. Soon we need to make sure that India is among the top three economies of the world. This is possible only when Karnataka’s economy develops at a rapid rate,” Modi said.
Lauding the 3.5-year term of the double-engine government in Karnataka, PM Modi said, “BJP government’s decisive, focused and futuristic approach is contributing significantly to Karnataka’s economy.”
He added, “Even during covid, under the leadership of Karnataka BJP, foreign investment of 90 thousand crore was witnessed yearly. However, during the previous governments, Karnataka saw a yearly foreign investment of approximately 30 thousand crore. This is the BJP’s commitment to the youth of Karnataka.”
During the address, he reiterated the party’s commitment to developing the state. “BJP’s government will work with utmost loyalty to improve the infrastructure in cities, advance the transport system, improve quality of life in villages and cities, and ensure that new opportunities are created for women and the youth.”
“We want Katnataka to be Number One in investment, industry and innovation. We want Karnataka to be Number One in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. BJP is also trying to make Karnataka number One in agriculture too. Karnataka’s heritage and cultural competence have been revered,” he added.
He urged the people of Karnataka to vote responsibly on May 10.
All three major political parties in the state – BJP, Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) have put all their efforts to woo the voters, making promises and launching accusations at each other to secure a majority in the state’s 224-seat Assembly.
