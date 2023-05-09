Karnataka Elections 2023: A high bar on public outreach is set in the state

The high-stakes campaign for the state assembly in Karnataka drew to a close after a weekend of roadshows by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With voters across the state set to cast their ballots, the contest seems headed for a nail-biting finish after the tumultuous campaign by both the BJP and the Congress. Admittedly being on the backfoot over allegations of corruption, the BJP seems to have markedly turned the tide on the campaign with the Prime Minister making a strong pitch for what has now become a trademark of the BJP – ‘the double engine sarkar’. The prime minister’s series of roadshows, three in Bengaluru, apart from Mysore and other parts of the state, have set a new benchmark in political campaigning. This shift in emphasis from mega rallies and speeches as the primary instruments of electoral campaigning to roadshows that extend into several hours crisscrossing multiple constituencies has added a new dimension to the contest. While Narendra Modi’s indefatigable campaign efforts have elicited predictable political reactions on whether a prime minister should be spending his time on state elections, even his worst detractors cannot deny that a new high bar has been set on public outreach.

It would not be an exaggeration to state that Narendra Modi has emerged as the most innovative mass leader in his approach to public outreach. A continuing theme of his career spanning several decades is the constant engagement with constituents irrespective of the electoral theatre from local elections at the municipal level and all the way up to the general elections to parliament. A defining theme of this engagement has been the use of technology to innovate and amplify the impact of the outreach. This emphasis on experimenting with every new technology to gain early mover advantage in creative outreach was also the subject of the recent book ‘Collective Spirit, Concrete Action’ released by the Hon’ble Vice President of India at a conclave in Delhi marking hundred episodes of Mann ki Baat. Writing on how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as India’s first Digital Prime Minister, I have examined at length how he has many firsts to his credit in the use of technology for mass outreach.

Clearly standing out in this regard was his use of YouTube to live stream his speeches in the 2000s while serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat as a way to disintermediate television news channels in directly reaching out to his constituents. The immediate impact of this live streaming was visible in his growing following up beyond the borders of Gujarat both within India and internationally within the diaspora. His early use of Facebook and Twitter drew in individuals to engage with him politically from different walks of life who otherwise would have kept away from campaigning. This was most visible in the run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when digital volunteering for Mission 272+ saw professionals and students getting involved in the electoral process in a manner never seen before. The creative use of technology to amplify the effect of campaigning saw innovations like 3D rallies using holographic projections and Chai-pe-Charcha for interactivity across multiple locations. The evolution of MyGov as a digital citizen volunteering platform and the launch of Mann ki Baat as a platform for mass citizen engagement are the finest examples of how both conventional and cutting-edge technologies came together to explore new ways of engaging citizens. The mass rallies and roadshows have since been supplemented with interactive sessions all the way down to booth level volunteers through the innovative use of Mobile Apps by Narendra Modi.

The argument on whether a prime minister ought to be expending so much energy on a state election misses two crucial points. The first has to do with political accountability. As envisaged by the makers of the Constitution, elections are the means for establishing accountability of public representatives. When a prime minister puts himself first in the outreach during a state election, the clear and unmistakable message is that he is holding himself accountable to the citizens not just once in five years but all through those five years at various levels of government. The second has to do with the road ahead for difficult but necessary reforms that India needs to chart its course for the next few decades of Amrit Kaal. The promise of ‘double engine sarkaar’ is not merely about schemes and public spending but also about the necessary political capital to push through complex reforms especially those requiring amendments to the Constitution. By leading from the front the Prime Minister is delivering the message that the comprehensive mandate he needs to transform India extends all the way from Parliament to the state capitals.

The contentious election in Karnataka will be a test of many factors that have come to characterize politics in India, from caste-based voting blocs to runaway populism. The ultimate test however will be if the wise voters of Karnataka put national interest over parochial considerations to deliver the mandate the Prime Minister has sought with just about twelve months to go for the next general elections in 2024. Irrespective of the outcome in Karnataka, this high benchmark that has been set by Narendra Modi in public outreach will be a reference point for future campaigns for a long time to come.

The writer is the former CEO, Prasar Bharti. Views expressed are personal.

