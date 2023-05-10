Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: CEC appeals to 5.3 registered voters to participate enthusiastically

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Voting: The Karnataka assembly will go to polls on Wednesday and the counting of votes will take place on 13 May

FP Staff May 10, 2023 05:54:43 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: CEC appeals to 5.3 registered voters to participate enthusiastically

Representational image. PTI

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

May 10, 2023 - 06:04 (IST)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

Karnataka Elections 2023 will prove if ‘gaali politics’ work as a game changer in polls

The word “nalayak” (incompetent) spoken twice against the serving prime ministers come to haunt the Congress. However, unlike November 1998 when AICC spokesman Mani Shankar Aiyar lost his job for uttering “nalayak”, nearly 25 years later, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank seems to be getting away with it with the full backing of the grand old party. It is a reflection of the utter lack of decency in the political discourse in the country and the political leadership’s admission that civility and decorum in public speeches is not a one-way street.

Read More

May 10, 2023 - 05:54 (IST)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

CEC appeals to 5.3 registered voters to participate enthusiastically

Rajiv Kumar, the chief election commissioner, urged the 11.7 lakh first-time voters among Karnataka's 5.3 crore registered voters on Tuesday to cast their votes enthusiastically in the Wednesday election.

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: People are prepared to cast their votes in the assembly elections on Wednesday in Karnataka following the intense election campaigning.

The state’s three major political parties, the BJP, the Congress, and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS), have all made an effort to win over voters by making promises and accusing one another in an effort to gain control of the state’s 224-seat Assembly.

Related Articles

Karnataka

Karnataka Elections 2023 Updates: BJP manifesto for Karnataka 'development-centric', says PM Modi

Karnataka

Karnataka Election 2023: Congress reacts sharply, says BJP 'stooped to the lowest'

113 seats are required to achieve a majority and form a government.

Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara, and Chikmagalur are a few of the crucial electoral districts that will have a significant impact.

Both BJP and Congress are fielding some of their top guns in the major constituencies. The BJP has also taken a chance by contesting 50 new faces in its 224 candidates list. This move by BJP to deny tickets to several senior leaders ultimately led to them quitting the party and joining Congress or JD(S).

One of them is former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar who was denied a ticket for the Hubli-Darwad West Assembly constituency then joined the Congress and will be contesting from the same constituency as the Congress candidate. It is a seat Shettar has won multiple times.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is yet another key candidate who is contesting from the Shiggaon constituency where he has won three consecutive terms.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 10, 2023 06:08:28 IST

TAGS:

also read

Karnataka Polls LIVE Updates: BJP will return to power with a thumping majority, says PM
Politics

Karnataka Polls LIVE Updates: BJP will return to power with a thumping majority, says PM

Karnataka Polls 2023: The leaders of the Karnataka Congress party said that the state's current BJP administration had 'looted' Rs 1,50,000 crore over the past four years while publishing the corruption rate card in both English and Kannada

Karnataka Elections 2023: A high bar on public outreach is set in the state
Opinion

Karnataka Elections 2023: A high bar on public outreach is set in the state

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: The contentious election in Karnataka will be a test of many factors that have come to characterize politics in India, from caste-based voting blocs to runaway populism

Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi met nearly 3,000 people during 7 days of campaign blitzkrieg in Karnataka
Politics

Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi met nearly 3,000 people during 7 days of campaign blitzkrieg in Karnataka

Karnataka Election 2023: According to sources, he met around 430 people on the final day of his campaign on Sunday, compared to approximately 450 the day before. They continued, saying that the prime minister had spoken with more than 300 individuals on 5 May. He has made it a point to personally gr