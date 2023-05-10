Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: CEC appeals to 5.3 registered voters to participate enthusiastically

Representational image. PTI
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: People are prepared to cast their votes in the assembly elections on Wednesday in Karnataka following the intense election campaigning.
The state’s three major political parties, the BJP, the Congress, and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS), have all made an effort to win over voters by making promises and accusing one another in an effort to gain control of the state’s 224-seat Assembly.
113 seats are required to achieve a majority and form a government.
Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara, and Chikmagalur are a few of the crucial electoral districts that will have a significant impact.
Both BJP and Congress are fielding some of their top guns in the major constituencies. The BJP has also taken a chance by contesting 50 new faces in its 224 candidates list. This move by BJP to deny tickets to several senior leaders ultimately led to them quitting the party and joining Congress or JD(S).
One of them is former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar who was denied a ticket for the Hubli-Darwad West Assembly constituency then joined the Congress and will be contesting from the same constituency as the Congress candidate. It is a seat Shettar has won multiple times.
Meanwhile, Karnataka’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is yet another key candidate who is contesting from the Shiggaon constituency where he has won three consecutive terms.
