Karnataka Elections 2023: 'Modi's magic will give us majority', says former CM Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra
BJP leader BY Vijayendra who is also the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that he is confident about his party’s victory in the state and that BJP will secure 135 seats in the Karnataka Elections 2023.
Vijayendra exercised his right to franchise from the Shivamogga constituency. “Modi’s magic will give us the absolute majority. We will win at least 130 seats in this election. Not only the Lingayat community, but all other castes are also with BJP. Congress will lose the election very badly,” he said.
Yediyurappa and his family visited their ancestral temple at Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Shikaripura ahead of voting. Vijayendra is contesting for the first time from the Shikaripura constituency, which was his father’s traditional seat.
He said, “This is my first election and I am happy that the party gave me the opportunity to contest. I’m blessed to contest for the Shikaripura seat. People are fed up with hung assembly and I am confident that BJP will get a majority.”
After casting his vote at Adalitha Soudha in Shivamogga, the former chief minister said, “I request all people to cast their votes as early as possible. I am 100 per cent sure they will vote in favour of the BJP. More than 75-80 per cent will support BJP. We will win 130-135 seats.”
He added, “We will get absolute majority and will form the government, there is no doubt about it. People’s responses are very good in the state and on that basis, I am telling you we are going to get a majority.”
A total number of 42,48,028 new voters have registered to cast their votes in assembly elections.
As many as 5.3 crore general voters are going to cast their vote today in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations. Out of which 11,71,558 are young voters and 12,15,920 are 80+ senior citizen voters.
Some of the key constituencies which will make a major mark in the polls are Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara, and Chikmagalur.
With inputs from agencies
