Karnataka Elections 2023: No alliance with JD(S), will form govt on our own, says Cong's DK Shivakumar
Shivakumar's comments were echoed by former chief minister Siddaramaiah who too expressed confidence that Congress will secure a majority in the state, paving the way for a single-party rule
With Karnataka polls already underway, Congress Chief DK Shivakumar has made a major announcement saying that the party will not ally with Janata Dal (Secular) since he is confident that his party will get an absolute majority in the assembly.
“Here the issue is price rise, corruption, good governance and development. There are no chances of alliance with JD(S). We will form the government on our own,” Shivakumar told reporters after casting his vote here in elections to Karnataka Legislative Assembly.
Shivakumar added, “I am appealing to everyone, please cast a vote by looking at our gas cylinders. I have advised all my leaders to put a gas cylinder outside the booth and put a garland on it.”
Last month, former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda also ruled out the possibility of an alliance between the two parties.
“Two national parties and one regional party (JSD) are fighting the battle. It is very difficult to assess who will win or form the government. So many people may claim “We are going to get the majority,” Gowda told ANI.
Notably, Congress and JD(S) forged an alliance after the 2018 polls when JD(S) secured 37 seats and Congress got 78 seats.
When asked if the party will opt for an alliance with Congress again, Gowda said, “The party will win the elections with thumping majority on its own.”
A total number of 42,48,028 new voters have registered to cast their votes in assembly elections.
As many as 5.3 crore general voters are going to cast their vote today in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations. Out of which 11,71,558 are young voters and 12,15,920 are 80+ senior citizen voters.
Some of the key constituencies which will make a major mark in the polls are Varuna, Kanakapura, Shiggaon, Hubli-Darwad, Channapatna, Shikaripura, Chittapur, Ramanagara, and Chikmagalur.
With inputs from agencies
