Editor's Note: Voting in the Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 will take place on 12 May, with the results to be declared on 15 May. Three parties — Indian National Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) — are in the fray. This live blog will attempt to collate major news breaks which are pertinent to the upcoming elections and get crucial information related to the state Assembly election on one page.

Karnataka Assembly polls 2018 Latest Updates: Congress party sources say that a final decision on the first list of candidates is only likely to come by 12 April. The sources claimed that their party would see much less infighting and rebellion than the BJP as it will reach out to the rebels. Congress is expected to repose its faith in most sitting legislators.

BJP's chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa appeared unfazed despite Lingayat seers lending support to the Congress. He said that the community members remained firmly behind BJP and "only one or two swami jis" seem to have said such a thing. Meanwhile the Congress party has expressed confidence that Siddaramaiah will get a second run as Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Yeddyurappa said that the party could release its second list of candidates by 11 April.

Yeddyurappa, will contest from Shikaripura Assembly constituency, the party's Central Election Committee announced on Sunday, as it released a list of 72 candidates for the high-stake contest.

Veteran state leaders Jagadish Shettar and KS Eswarappa will contest from Hubli Dharwad Central and Shimoga Assembly seats, respectively, it said. The BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, met earlier tonight to finalise the candidates for the polls.

Senior party leader JP Nadda released the list of 72 candidates following the committee's meeting. The BJP has also fielded its Lok Sabha MP B Sriramulu in the polls. The meeting, official sources said, delineated on probable candidates for over 140 seats and the names of remaining candidates are likely to be announced soon.

The elections to the 225-seat assembly are scheduled for 12 May. The BJP is pulling out all the stops to oust the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government from Karnataka, the only big state where the opposition party is in power.