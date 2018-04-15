You are here:
Unnao rape case: Yogi Adityanath should be 'beaten with slippers', says Dinesh Gundu Rao; BJP demands apology

Politics FP Staff Apr 15, 2018 13:03:57 IST

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Dinesh Gundu Rao demanded Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation over the Unnao rape case and reportedly said that he should be "beaten with slippers".

Speaking at an event organised by Congress in Bengaluru to protest against Unnao and Kathua rape cases, Rao said that Adityanath is unfit to be a chief minister, according to a Deccan Herald report.

DNA quoted Rao as saying that Adityanath was a "disgrace to Indian politics" and that if he had any "decency he should resign". Rao also asked for Adityanath to be "beaten with slippers", the report added.

The Congress leader later told ANI, "Not only has a girl been raped, her father was arrested and has died, and the BJP government and the police did not even file an FIR."

BJP has taken a sharp objection to Rao's choice of words and demanded an apology from the Congress leader. BJP's Karnataka chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa tweeted:

BJP's Karnataka unit also tweeted that Rao's statement inciting people to beat Adityanath with slippers shows Congress' utter contempt for a democratically elected chief minister.

The BJP Karnataka Unit also urged the Election Commission to register a case under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Congress continued to hit out at Adityanath over the Unnao rape incident. Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said Adityanath was the "real culprit" in the Unnao rape case and demanded his immediate resignation.

"The real culprit of the Unnao victim, who was reportedly raped in June 2017, and who pleaded at the doorstep of the BJP chief minister, even attempting self-immolation, is no one else but the chief minister Ajay Singh Bisht alias Adityanath, and he should immediately be sacked," he said.


