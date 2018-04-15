Unnao rape case: Yogi Adityanath should be 'beaten with slippers', says Dinesh Gundu Rao; BJP demands apology

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Dinesh Gundu Rao demanded Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation over the Unnao rape case and reportedly said that he should be "beaten with slippers".

Speaking at an event organised by Congress in Bengaluru to protest against Unnao and Kathua rape cases, Rao said that Adityanath is unfit to be a chief minister, according to a Deccan Herald report.

DNA quoted Rao as saying that Adityanath was a "disgrace to Indian politics" and that if he had any "decency he should resign". Rao also asked for Adityanath to be "beaten with slippers", the report added.

The Congress leader later told ANI, "Not only has a girl been raped, her father was arrested and has died, and the BJP government and the police did not even file an FIR."

BJP has taken a sharp objection to Rao's choice of words and demanded an apology from the Congress leader. BJP's Karnataka chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa tweeted:

Dinesh Gundu Rao's choice of words to address Yogi Adityanath ji has appalled me. Utter disrespect to a CM & a revered Natha family saint. The millions of Natha Panth followers of Karnataka will never forgive this. I sympathise with you and your party’s culture. #apologizetoYogi pic.twitter.com/IifMq7dD7D — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 14, 2018

BJP's Karnataka unit also tweeted that Rao's statement inciting people to beat Adityanath with slippers shows Congress' utter contempt for a democratically elected chief minister.

Dinesh Gundu Rao said Yogi Adityanath must be beaten with chappals There were 3857 rapes in K'taka under @siddaramaiah. Going by the same logic, what Siddu must be beaten with Mr. Dinesh Gundu Rao? Yogi is a revered saint of Natha parampare. Mind your tongue, ದಿಕ್ಕೆಟ್ಟ ಗುಲಾಮ! pic.twitter.com/J3M6BGbmaM — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 14, 2018

Rao's statement inciting people to beat Yogi Adityanath with chappals is indicative of: 1. Cong's deep hatred of saffron & anyone who is an unapologetic Hindu 2. Cong's disregard for rule of law. We always knew Cong instigates violence for political gain. Today, evidence is out — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 15, 2018

The BJP Karnataka Unit also urged the Election Commission to register a case under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code.

Rao's statement inciting people to beat Yogi Adityanath with chappals shows Cong's utter contempt for a democratically elected CM. One may vehemently disagree with opponent, but is it right to give a call for violence? For free elections, EC must register a case under IPC 153A. — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 15, 2018

Meanwhile, Congress continued to hit out at Adityanath over the Unnao rape incident. Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said Adityanath was the "real culprit" in the Unnao rape case and demanded his immediate resignation.

"The real culprit of the Unnao victim, who was reportedly raped in June 2017, and who pleaded at the doorstep of the BJP chief minister, even attempting self-immolation, is no one else but the chief minister Ajay Singh Bisht alias Adityanath, and he should immediately be sacked," he said.