Kandivali East Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kandivali East Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Constituency Name—Kandivali East

Constituency Number—160

District Name—Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors—268843

Female Electors—119253

Male Electors—149588

Third Gender—2

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections—In 2009, Thakur Ramesh Singh of Congress won with 50,138 votes against Jaiprakash Thakur of BJP who garnered a total of 38,832 votes. In 2014, BJP fielded Atul Bhatkhalkar from BJP who defeated the former MLA with a margin of over 40,000 votes.

In 2019 elections, Congress candidate Ajanta Rajpati Yadav will be standing against BJP candidate and the incumbent MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar.

