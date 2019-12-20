Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
jharkhand
full results [+]

81

seats

(41 to win)

bjp+

00 win + leads

inc+

00 win + leads

oth+

00 win + leads

Jarmundi Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Dec 23, 2019 07:58:44 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME
BJP Devendra Kunwar
JPP Jay Narayan Mandal
JVMP Sanjay Kumar
Samata Party Babita Rao Patel
IUML Mohammad Razi Ahmad
INC Badal
TMC Mahadev Yadav
BSP Sanjayanand Jha
JD(U) Arpana Kumari
MCO Jitendra Kumar Barnwal
SP Tikeshwar Yadav
LJP Birendra Pradhan
HAM(S) Murari Kapri
IND Amrendra Kumar Yadav
IND Tarni Prasad Kamat
IND Dilip Kumar Dubey
IND Fulkumari Devi
IND Rajiv Ranjan Mahto
IND Ram Jivan Mandal
IND Ram Prit Rajak
IND Bishwanath Ray
IND Shekhar Suman
IND Sita Ram Pathak
IND Sushila Devi
IND Hanif Miyan
BPA Chandan Kumar Verma
  • As Jarmundi is one of the non-Left Wing Extremism affected constituencies voting in the fifth and final phase of the Jharkhand Assembly election, voting will go on till 5 pm on Friday

  • In the 2014 election, 1,49,726 votes were registered, reports said, adding that 2866 votes were in favour of NOTA

  • The seat is held by the Congress' Badal Patralekh, after he defeated two-time Independent MLA Harinarayan Ray by a margin of 2,708 votes

Jarmundi Assembly Elections 2019: The Jarmundi Vidhan Sabha constituency falls under the Godda Lok Sabha constituency in Dumka district. In the 2014 election, 1,49,726 votes were registered, reports said, adding that 2866 votes were in favour of NOTA.

As Jarmundi is one of the non-Left Wing Extremism affected constituencies voting in the fifth and final phase of the Jharkhand Assembly election, voting will go on till 5 pm on Friday, 20 December.

Representational image. Twitter

“Based on the influence and presence of LWE groups in a constituency, we decide if polling in the said constituency will happen till 3 pm or 5 pm. Usually, the polling concludes at 3 pm in the LWE-affected constituencies,” CEO Vinay Kumar Choubey was quoted as saying by reports.

Past election results:

The seat is held by the Congress' Badal Patralekh, after he defeated two-time Independent MLA Harinarayan Ray by a margin of 2,708 votes. in 2014, Ray had contested on a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) ticket.

Ray had won the seat in the 2005 and 2009 elections.

Here is some brief information about the constituency:

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 2,26,899

Male: 1,18,515

Female: 1,08,383

Transgender: 1

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 73 percent

Polling stations: 237

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Dec 23, 2019 07:58:44 IST

