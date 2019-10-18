Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Hingoli profile: Incumbent BJP MLA Tanhaji Mutkule faces rival, three-time MLA Congress' Bhaurao Baburao Patil

Hingoli Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is no reserved seat in the Hingoli district.

Constituency Name—Hingoli

Constituency Number—94

District Name—Hingoli

Total Electors—3,12,002

Female Electors—1,48,591

Male Electors—1,63,411

Third Gender—0

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections: Congress wrested the seat from the BJP in 1999 and went on to retain it till the saffron party wrested it from the party in 2014. In 1999, Bhaurao Baburao Patil won the seat receiving 47,025 votes against Baliram Kaduji Kotkar (Patil) of the BJP. Patil retained the seat in 2004 and the 2009 Assembly elections, defeating BSP candidate Patil Sahebrao Narayanrao with a margin of 16,000 votes and BJP's Tanhaji Sakharamji Mutkule by a margin nearly 4,000 votes, respectively. In 2014, BJP's Mutkule emerged as the winner ending Congress' Patil's three-term stint by a margin of over 40,000 votes.

In the 2019 election, Bhaurao Baburao Patil of Congress will take on the incumbent MLA Tanhaji Sakharamji Mutkule of the BJP.

Demographics – Hingoli is in the district of Hingoli in Maharashtra. It has a population of 85,103 as of 2011 Census.

