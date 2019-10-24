Ghatkopar West Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Ghatkopar West Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

Constituency Name—Ghatkopar West

Constituency Number—169

District Name—Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors—267045

Female Electors—121405

Male Electors—145559

Third Gender— 81

Reserved— None

Results in previous elections—In 2009 elections, Ram Kadam of MNS won with 60,343 votes against BJP's Poonam Mahajan Rao who received 34,115 votes. In 2014 elections, the sitting MLA quit MNS and joined BJP to defeat Shiv Sena candidate Sudhir Sayaji More with a margin of about 50,000 votes.

In 2019, Anand Rajyavardhan Shukla of Congress will be contesting against the incumbent MLA and BJP candidate Ram Kadam.

In 2018, Ram Kadam was at the centre of a controversy over a video in which he said that he would "abduct" a girl that a boy likes even if she says no to the proposal.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .