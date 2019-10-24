Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Ghatkopar East Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 18:52:33 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Sandeep Bhai Krishna Pagare 0 Votes 0% Votes
JADP Prashant Ahirwar 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNS Satish Sitaram Pawar 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Vikas Damodar Pawar 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Parag Shah 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMKP Nana Sukhadev Bhise 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Avinash Raghunath Kadam 0 Votes 0% Votes
MLPI(R) Comrade Kishor Kardak 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Madanlal Kedarnath Gupta 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Manisha Sampatrao Surywanshi 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Adagale Vikram Popat 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

  • Ghatkopar East is the 170th constituency in 288 constituencies in Maharashtra

  • This year, there are a total of 234084 electors in Ghatkopar East. Out of the total, 123505 are male and 110577 are female electors

  • Mehta P. Macchubhai of the BJP won this seat in the 2014 elections.

 Jogeshwari East Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019 

Ghatkopar East Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Representational image. PTI

Constituency Name—Ghatkopar East
Constituency Number—170
District Name—Mumbai Suburban
Total Electors—234084
Female Electors— 110577
Male Electors— 123505
Third Gender— 2
Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2009 elections, BJP candidate Mehta Prakash Manchhubhai won with 43,600 votes against Congress candidate Bakshi Virendra Rajpal who received 33,185 votes. In 2014 elections, the sitting MLA Mehta Prakash Manchhubhai won this seat again. He defeated Shiv Sena's Jagdish Chagan Chaudhari with a margin of about 40,000 votes.

In 2019 elections, BJP's Parag Shah will be challenging Satish Sitaram Pawar of MNS and Manisha Sampatrao Surywanshi of Congress party.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 18:52:33 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores