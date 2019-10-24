Ghatkopar East Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Jogeshwari East Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Constituency Name—Ghatkopar East

Constituency Number—170

District Name—Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors—234084

Female Electors— 110577

Male Electors— 123505

Third Gender— 2

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2009 elections, BJP candidate Mehta Prakash Manchhubhai won with 43,600 votes against Congress candidate Bakshi Virendra Rajpal who received 33,185 votes. In 2014 elections, the sitting MLA Mehta Prakash Manchhubhai won this seat again. He defeated Shiv Sena's Jagdish Chagan Chaudhari with a margin of about 40,000 votes.

In 2019 elections, BJP's Parag Shah will be challenging Satish Sitaram Pawar of MNS and Manisha Sampatrao Surywanshi of Congress party.

