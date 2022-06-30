'Shiv Sena MLAs were demanding that the alliance with Congress and NCP should be ended but Uddhav Thackeray ignored them and gave priority to MVA alliance partners, that's why these MLAs intensified their voices,' Fadnavis said

In yet another twist in the Maharashtra political saga, BJP president JP Nadda has announced that Devendra Fadnavis will be the state's deputy CM.

Home Minister Amit Shah also said that Fadnavis will be a part of the government.

This came after Devendra Fadnavis announced that rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will take oath as Maharashtra chief minister today. Notably, Fadnavis had said that he would stay out of power. ' After the swearing-in ceremony today, we will have a cabinet expansion and Shiv Sena and BJP leaders will take the oath. I will stay out of the government,' Fadnavis who served as Maharashtra CM said.

"Shiv Sena MLAs were demanding that the alliance with Congress and NCP should be ended but Uddhav Thackeray ignored these MLAs and gave priority to MVA alliance partners, that's why these MLAs intensified their voices," Fadnavis added. Fadnavis also slammed the Shiv Sena for entering into an alliance with the Congress and the NCP after the fallout with the BJP in 2019. "Shiv Sena chose to get into an alliance with those against whom Balasaheb protested throughout his life," he said.

Committed to Balasaheb's Hindutva: Shinde

"The decision that we have taken is committed to Balasaheb's Hindutva & for the development work in the constituencies of our MLAs. We have 50 MLAs with us," Shinde said.

He also thanked PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah "for their generosity."

Shinde supporters celebrate

Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who are staying at a Goa hotel were seen celebrating after it was announced that Shinde will become the CM.

Shinde's supporters have been celebrating outside the Vidhan Sabha in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis and Shinde met governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to stake claim to form a government shortly after Shinde arrived in Mumbai from Goa on Thursday.

The developments come just a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra CM following the Supreme Court's decision to allow a floor test against his government.

Thackeray headed a coalition government called Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP.

