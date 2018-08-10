You are here:
DMK executive committee to meet on 14 August; MK Stalin says condoling Karunanidhi's death only thing on agenda

Politics Press Trust of India Aug 10, 2018 23:33:30 IST

Chennai: The DMK on Friday said an urgent meeting of its executive committee will be held on 14 August to condole the death of party president M Karunanidhi.

All the members of the committee were asked to participate in the meeting without fail. It will begin at 10 am at the party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam,' in Chennai.

The meeting's agenda is to condole the death of Karunanidhi, a release by party general secretary K Anbazhagan said.

File image of DMK leader MK Stalin. PTI

File image of DMK leader MK Stalin. PTI

A similar meeting was held when party founder and Chief Minister CN Annadurai passed away in 1969, a party leader said.

DMK working president MK Stalin later told reporters that the executive committee meeting was only to condole the passing away of Karunanidhi, his father.

He earlier held a meeting with party general secretary K Anbazhagan.

A party leader said the executive meeting may consider a date for holding the general council meet, which is likely to elevate Stalin as the DMK president.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Su Thirunavukkarasar backed the demand for posthumously conferring "Bharat Ratna" on Karunanidhi.

In a statement, he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour the departed leader in view of services to the people as a five-time chief minister and contribution to the Indian polity.

Earlier in the day, DMK Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva made the demand in the Upper House.


Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 23:33 PM

