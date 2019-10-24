Dharavi Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Sion Koliwada Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai city district — Dharavi.

Constituency Name—Dharavi

Constituency Number—178

District Name—Mumbai City

Total Electors—249708

Female Electors— 107628

Male Electors— 142079

Third Gender—1

Reserved—Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections—The current MLA and Congress candidate Varsha Eknath Gaikwad has been winning this seat consecutively since 2004 Assembly elections. In 2014, she defeated Shiv Sena candidate Baburao Mane with a total of 47,718 votes as against Mane's 32,390 votes. In 2009 she won against Raibage Manohar Kedari and in 2004 she defated Jadhav Snehal Sudhir.

In 2019 elections, Shiv Sena will be fielding Ashish Vasant More against the incumbent MLA and Congress candidate Gaikwad Varsha Eknath.

