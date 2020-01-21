Delhi Assembly polls: Arvind Kejriwal files nomination on last day after several hours' delay; AAP alleges 'conspiracy' to stall CM from registering

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday filed his nomination for the state Assembly election due on 8 February. The Aam Aadmi Party chief will contest the polls from the New Delhi constituency.

The process of filing his nomination, originally scheduled for Monday, was also delayed by more than six hours on Tuesday, the party said, alleging a "conspiracy" to stall the chief minister from filing his papers.

Holding token number 45, Kejriwal joined the line to file his nomination on Tuesday afternoon. "Waiting to file my nomination. My token no is 45. There are many people here to file nomination papers,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Waiting to file my nomination. My token no is 45. There are many people here to file nomination papers. Am so glad so many people participating in democracy. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 21, 2020

However, after the process began to get delayed, AAP leaders claimed that 35 candidates were insisting that they will not allow the chief minister to file unless their nominations are filed. According to procedures, while nominations can be filed till 3 pm, candidates who have collected tokens to file their papers before the stipulated time are allowed to do so whenever their numbers arrive.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said no matter how much the BJP conspires they will not be able to stop Kejriwal from filing his nomination. "BJP, no matter how much you conspire, you will not be able to stop Kejriwal from filing his nomination or from becoming the chief minister for the third time.

"Your conspiracies will not yield any result," he said, tagging AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj's tweet who alleged that around 35 candidates were sitting at the office along with the chief minister without proper nomination papers or even 10 proposers.

Responding to Bhardwaj's tweet, Kejriwal said it does not matter as many of them are filing their nominations for the first time.

"Doesn't matter. Many of them are filing for the first time. They are bound to make mistakes. We also made mistakes the first time. We should hand hold them. I am enjoying waiting with them. They are all part of my family," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Delhi goes to polls on 8 February and counting will take place on 11 February. BJP has fielded Sunil Yadav against Kejriwal while Congress has fielded Romesh Sabharwal.

