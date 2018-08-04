You are here:
CWC meet: Top Congress leaders meet to chalk out party's strategy on Rafale deal, NRC; Sonia Gandhi unable to attend

Politics Press Trust of India Aug 04, 2018 12:35:11 IST

New Delhi: Top party leaders met in New Delhi on Saturday for the Congress Working Committee meet to discuss the current political situation and chalk out a strategy on key issues of the Rafale deal and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and senior leader Manmohan Singh at the CWC meet. Twitter @INCIndia

The meeting was chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, while former party chief and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi could not attend it, party sources said.

Other top party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, among others, attended the meeting.

This is the second meeting of the newly-constituted CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.


Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 12:35 PM

