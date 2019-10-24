Charkop Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Charkop Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections will be issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Constituency Name—Charkop

Constituency Number—161

District Name—Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors—287155

Female Electors—130379

Male Electors—156773

Third Gender—3

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections—In 2009, BJP's Yogesh Sagar won this seat with 58687 votes against Congress candidate Bharat Parekh who netted 42324 votes in his name. In 2014 elections, the sitting MLA defeated Shubhada Subhash Gudekar of Shiv Sena with a margin of about 60,000 votes.

In 2019, Congress candidate Kalu Karmanbhai Budheliya will be standing against the incumbent MLA and BJP candidate Yogesh Sagar.

Demographics — Charkop is a locality in the suburb of Kandivali (West). The Koli community of fisherfolk are considered to be the indigenous residents of Charkop.

