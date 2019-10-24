Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Chandivali Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 19:10:26 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
SS WON Dilip Bhausaheb Lande 85,879 Votes 44% Votes
INC Khan Mohd.arif Naseem 85,470 Votes 44% Votes
VBA Abul Hasan Khan 8,876 Votes 5% Votes
MNS Sumeet Pandurang Baraskar 7,098 Votes 4% Votes
NOTA Nota 3,360 Votes 2% Votes
IND Mamata Shubhranshu Dixit 1,171 Votes 1% Votes
AIMIM Mohd Imran Qureshi 1,167 Votes 1% Votes
AAP Er. Siraj Khan 729 Votes 0% Votes
LD Brijesh Surendranath Tiwari 470 Votes 0% Votes
IND Machindra Bawa Kothare 456 Votes 0% Votes
IND Harshvardhan R. Pandey 422 Votes 0% Votes
UCP Pt. Sunil Shukla 366 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mohd. Mobin Shaikh Azmi 322 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sandeep Bhau Ramchandra Jadhav 216 Votes 0% Votes
IND Hajrat Sardar Pathan Mulani 183 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mohammed Hasan Shaikh 156 Votes 0% Votes
  • Chandivali is the 168th constituency in 288 constituencies in Maharashtra

  • This year, there are a total of 378000 electors in Chandivali. Out of the total, 217536 are male and 160460 are female electors

  • Khan Arif of the INC won this seat in the 2014 elections.

Chandivali Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019 

Representational image. PTI

Constituency Name— Chandivali
Constituency Number— 168
District Name— Mumbai Suburban
Total Electors— 378000
Female Electors— 160460
Male Electors— 217536
Third Gender—4
Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014, Congress candidate and incumbent MLA Khan Mohd. Arif (Naseem) won this seat with votes against Shiv Sena candidate Singh Santosh Ramniwas who received 43,672 votes. In 2009 elections, the current MLA defeated MNS candidate Shri. Dilip Bhausaheb Lande with a margin of over 40,000 votes.

In 2019, Shiv Sena candidate Dilip Bhausaheb Lande and MNS candidate Sumeet Pandurang Baraskar will challenge the present MLA Khan Mohammed Arif (Naseem) for this seat.

Demographics—Chandivali is an upmarket residential neighbourhood in suburbs of Mumbai. It is an an IT Hub with multi national companies, banks and educational institutions.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 19:10:26 IST

