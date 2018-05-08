BJP's 'Dinner with Dalit' outreach: Here's what members of the community in Uttar Pradesh think about it

Editor's note: The BJP, its ideological lodestar RSS, and even the BSP, a party with moorings in Dalit identity, have, in recent months, outdone themselves to court the Dalit constituency. The community itself has found new ways to assert its leverage over Indian political parties and reinforce its place in society. Firstpost will travel across UP, the test bed of India's Dalit politics, to record how these changes have altered life in its villages, towns and cities. This segment of the series is by special arrangement with Khabar Lahariya, a women-only network of rural reporters.

On the night of 30 April, Rajneesh Kumar of Lohagarh village in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh was woken up by neighbours to be told a minister wanted to eat in his house. Suresh Rana, minister of state (independent charge) for cane development and sugar mills in the Uttar Pradesh government, along with his retinue, chose to dine at Kumar’s house for being a Dalit household.

Controversy soon followed as it was revealed that the minister and his retinue had carried food and bottles of mineral water along with them, and used Kumar's house simply as the venue. Kumar was quoted in a report in The Indian Express as saying, “I didn’t even know they are coming for dinner. They came suddenly. They had arranged all food, water and cutlery from outside.”

Dining with Dalit families for political gains was first popularised by Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, but has since become an established practice across parties.

Rana, however, denied the controversy surrounding his visit, saying that a community dinner was planned at the village, but it was he who expressed the wish to dine with a Dalit family at the last minute. "I am throwing an open challenge to them to prove that even a single grain of food came from outside. In fact, all food items were cooked in the village and by the villagers,” he told PTI.

In the wake of the controversy, there were several problematic statements made by BJP leaders. Minister of State for Basic Education Anupama Jaiswal said, “We have initiated schemes to uplift every section of the society. And for this, every minister is working really hard. We are spending nights at homes of Dalit people where we are stung by mosquitoes, yet we are doing it.”

Union minister Uma Bharti skipped a meal with Dalits during an event organised near Dadri village on 1 May, saying she was not Lord Rama who would purify people by having food with them.

Khabar Lahariya spoke to Dalit families in Chitrakoot to get their perspective on the political manoeuvre.

