Bijnor Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 12:55:03 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BSP WON Malook Nagar 561,045 Votes 51% Votes
BJP Raja Bhartendra Singh 491,104 Votes 45% Votes
INC Nasimuddin Siddqui 25,833 Votes 2% Votes
NOTA Nota 4,404 Votes 0% Votes
HND Ansh Chaitanya Maharaj 3,979 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mohd Zahid 3,238 Votes 0% Votes
AIFB Mukesh Kumar 2,817 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mahak Singh 2,260 Votes 0% Votes
JSTP Sonu 1,535 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Ilam Singh 1,162 Votes 0% Votes
BKP Rajiv Choudhary 1,085 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Mangeram 843 Votes 0% Votes
BSKP Babloo Ram 829 Votes 0% Votes
AIMF Parvez Akil 629 Votes 0% Votes
Bijnor Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 15,62,065 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,13,459

Male electors: 8,48,606

Reserved: No

Delimited: Bijnor became an open category seat

Assembly Constituencies: Bijnor, Chandpur, Hastinapur, Meerapur, Purqazi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Seesh Ram Singh Devi won the seat on a BJP ticket. In 2004 elections, Munshiram of the RLD won the seat. In 2009 elections, RLD was once again successful on this seat, with its candidate being Sanjay Singh Chauhan. In 2014 elections, Kunwar Bharatendra Singh won this seat as a BJP candidate.

Demographics: Bijnor is part of Western Uttar Pradesh, where Jats along with Muslims, are the dominant communities. Jatavs and non-Jatav Dalits from the Kashyap, Dhobi, Prajapati, Valmiki and Bhuiyar (weavers) communities are also found in significant numbers.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 12:55:03 IST

