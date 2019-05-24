Bijnor Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Bijnor Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total electors: 15,62,065 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,13,459

Male electors: 8,48,606

Reserved: No

Delimited: Bijnor became an open category seat

Assembly Constituencies: Bijnor, Chandpur, Hastinapur, Meerapur, Purqazi

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, Seesh Ram Singh Devi won the seat on a BJP ticket. In 2004 elections, Munshiram of the RLD won the seat. In 2009 elections, RLD was once again successful on this seat, with its candidate being Sanjay Singh Chauhan. In 2014 elections, Kunwar Bharatendra Singh won this seat as a BJP candidate.

Demographics: Bijnor is part of Western Uttar Pradesh, where Jats along with Muslims, are the dominant communities. Jatavs and non-Jatav Dalits from the Kashyap, Dhobi, Prajapati, Valmiki and Bhuiyar (weavers) communities are also found in significant numbers.

