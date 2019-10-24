Baglan Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Baglan Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly elections 2019

There are five reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Nashik district — Baglan (ST), Kalwan (ST), Dindori (ST), Deolali (SC), Igatpuri (ST).

Constituency Name—Baglan

Constituency Number—116

District Name—Nashik

Total Electors—276013

Female Electors—131565

Male Electors—144447

Third Gender—1

Reserved— Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections—In 1999, BJP’ Ahire Shankar Daulat won the seat with 27,902 votes against Sonawane Abhiman of Congress with 19,392 votes. Chavan Sanjay Kantilal won the independent seat in 2004 against Umaji Manglu Borase of BJP. Umaji Manglu Borse of BJP won the 2009 assembly elections and is the present MLA. He defeated his nearest rival Chavan Sanjay Kantilal, an independent candidate. Borse received 55022 votes as against Kantilal's 52460 votes. Reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, the city had a population of 374,435 in 2011. In 2014, Chavan Dipika Sanjay of NCP won the seat against Borse Dilip Manglu of BJP. This year, Sanjay Chavan of the Nationalist Congress Party will be contesting against Manglu Borse of the BJP.Demographics— Baglan is in the district of Nashik.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .